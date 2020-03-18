This was received from Bear Lake County Commissioners.
PUBLIC NOTICE
The following guidelines will be implemented by the County Commissioners to help reduce the transmission risk of the spread of infectious disease affected March 16, 2020
We the County Elected Officials would like to ask everyone to Wash their hands and stay home if you have a cough, a fever or Shortness of Breath to help our County avoid the spread of COVID-19.
BE ADVISED THAT FROM MARCH 16, 2020 THROUGH APRIL 10, 2020 INDIVIDUALS WITH BUSINESS AT THE BEAR LAKE COURT HOUSE SHALL NOT ENTER COURTROOMS OR COUNTY OFFICES IF THEY HAVE:
A. Visited China, Iran, South Korea, and European countries, or any other high-risk countries identified by the CDC in the previous 14 days.
B. Resided with or been in close contact with someone who has been in any of those countries within the previous 14 days.
C. Traveled domestically within the United States where COVID-19 (the Coronavirus) has sustained widespread community transmission;
D. Been asked to self-quarantine by any doctor, hospital, or health agency;
E. Been diagnosed with or have had any contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19; or
F. A fever, cough, or shortness of breath.
IF YOU HAVE COUNTY BUSINESS, PLEASE CALL BEFORE COMING TO THE COURT HOUSE/COUNTY OFFICES TO CHECK ON STEPS THAT CAN BE TAKEN AND TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT. Our County employees will be glad to work with you to find procedures/ways to avoid a trip and to set an appointment to assist you. The Commissioners main concern is protecting the County employees and the Citizens of Bear Lake Valley from the spreading of COVID-19. Court House phone 208-945- 2212 Sheriff office phone 208-945-2121, Extension Office 208-847-0344
Thank you very much in helping us help you.
We encourage anyone with questions related to COVID-19 to call the Southeastern Idaho Health Call Center at (208) -234-5875 which is available for calls Monday – Friday from 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM. Another source of current information is the State of Idaho website for COVID 19 related information. www.coronavirus.idaho.gov.
Call 911 in case of emergency