With assistance from Cindy Garner, County Clerk, Commissioners Vaughn Rasmussen, Rex Payne and Brad Jensen met in their regular meeting on December 13, 2021. The agenda was unanimously approved as published.
County Treasurer Trish Poulsen requested approval for trash service write-offs due to double billing and lot splits. Unanimous approval was given. Poulsen accumulated 15 homeowner exemption or cancellation requests and she expressed dissatisfaction with HB 389 which resulted in more than $23,000 in taxes that will not go to the library, cities or otherwise benefit the County. Jensen recalled the situation with trash collection at Border and, following discussion, it was determined the practice would continue.
Assessor Heber Dunford reiterated the difficulties counties and patrons are experiencing with new DMV online processing. He mentioned new residences take time to assess and the 5-year reappraisal program must be initiated – most likely requiring additional appraisers. He anticipates taxes will increase again because one acre lots are selling at more than $100,000 and at least two homes sold for more than double their value on County records.
Commissioner Payne attended a meeting where open meeting law was detailed and he learned that meetings do not have to be conducted under Roberts’ Rules of Order but do need rules, public comments can be limited to five minutes, adding an agenda item after a meeting commences requires an emergency, commissioners can attend events together as long as they do not deliberate, administrative matters can be interspersed with other business and minutes should be available (even if in draft form) and published online when approved.
Legislators would like to hear the County’s suggestions because they are deciding what to do with the State’s surplus. The County Fair will be August 15 in 2022. Redistricting is on-going and is expected to change the County’s representation in the Idaho legislature. The airport had a $22,000 grant from Covid funding approved.
Claims were ratified, November 8 and November 22 minutes were approved, the Covid leave policy was cancelled and Alan Eborn retired but will remain while a new Emergency Services Coordinator is hired.
The County’s election districts must be revised due to a population shift. Currently District 1 is represented by Jensen with a current population of 1878, District 2 by Payne at 2905 and District 3 by Rasmussen at 1589. Two options were presented, the first of which shifted Dingle from District 2 into District 1. The second option moved a portion of Montpelier’s precinct #3 from District 2 into District 1.
Amy Bishop, Chief Deputy Clerk helped draft the proposals, stated additional possibilities exist and she encouraged the commissioners to review the maps.
Holidays to be observed during 2022 were unanimously adopted. Rasmussen reported ICRMP is doing well with 24 counties covered and four additional counties considering joining. Even with Covid impacts, Gem Plan rates are expected to remain static. Rasmussen attended the Fall County Officials Institute and the Commissioners participated in the 4-County meeting where Oneida, Franklin, Caribou and Bear Lake discuss governance and procedure. Representative Christensen was in the County for a Soil Conservation meeting and mentioned Idaho’s surplus funds and property taxes are of concern to him. A school building was donated to the community of Bern but there is no mechanism to receive the donation. It may be possible to create a special district, Rasmussen said, and he offered to provide a code reference that may apply.
Sheriff Heslington noted the new dispatcher is in training. Discussion and research continues among the various County agencies regarding radios. The Sheriff has been working on vehicle issues as well.
Building Inspector Wayne Davidson reported that new permits were issued for 71 houses and 31 garages during 2021 so building continues despite lumber prices spiking. Questions are routinely asked about snow removal on County roads such as Skinner Canyon, Bloomington or Mill Canyon and people want to build above the section maintained.
Clerk Garner requested several documents be processed including a participation agreement on Opioids, two grants of $6,000 and $21,000 involving Homeland Security and the job posting for Emergency Services Coordinator.
Joe Coles of Bear Lake Brawl Triathlon presented his 2022 proposal which would start at Bear Lake Hot Springs. He listed economic benefits, estimated 500 participants and provided several documents describing the race. The Commissioners appreciated the information and instructed an application be submitted for the race on September 17, 2022.
Administrator Mitch Poulsen discussed The Reserve’s master plan amendment, a preliminary plat for The Reserve’s Phase 8 and the preliminary plats for Phases 1 and 2 at 7-Mile Subdivision.
Because the agenda did not show the proposals as an action item, no decisions were reached. To address these and other matters, the Commissioners will meet on December 27th.
During public comments, Phillip Pratt requested the County make internet connections a requirement because it is an essential element and costs increase dramatically when homes connect individually.
Roy Bunderson referred to the October 4th minutes regarding ARPA funds and Rasmussen’s comment that “someday it will have to be paid back.” It was agreed future generations will be responsible for today’s federal expenditures. Bunderson remarked that Covid has had a dramatic impact on the County and stressed Bloomington Canyon’s road. He suggested Bloomington and the County combine to address speed limit signage and other projects. Rasmussen explained the County is working with Georgetown and agreed cooperation with Bloomington would be beneficial.
Bunderson inquired regarding County Attorney Joe Hayes’ absence. He was told that no leave of absence is underway and Bunderson then asked why Adam McKenzie was present. Rasmussen responded that McKenzie had been appointed deputy county attorney and McKenzie added that Hayes had requested McKenzie fill in. Bunderson expressed frustration at the amount paid to Hayes who is not working and to McKenzie who had already received $15,000 but is now being paid more, and that Hayes received an increase of $7,000 but he is now absent. Because of Hayes’ position as an elected official, the Commissioners felt unable to take action. Bunderson thanked the Commissioners for theinformation.
Scott Peterson, St. Charles resident, requested internet installation, particularly in the 7-Mile Subdivision, and expressed concern about wetlands since a portion of the property is inundated with water. He offered to work with Thom Morgan, the developer, regarding the issues.
Fire Chief Mark Parker requested the County hold an open meeting refresher and Rasmussen announced such a meeting is planned in March or sooner.
Ed Izatt, Fish Haven resident, commented on the 7-Mile Subdivision connection to the sewer since Fish Haven and St. Charles share the lagoons and it is not known if sufficient capacity exists. He encouraged impact fees be used to help the County provide emergency services to new developments.
Rasmussen responded that impact fees had been discussed in a recent meeting he attended and they could be considered. David Cottle, also a Fish Haven resident, explained while he researched the preliminary plat for The Reserve, he located a $300/house impact fee and he felt such fees were definitely needed, along with a host of conditions for The Reserve. Bunderson requested “a seat at the table” concerning impact fees inasmuch as he had mixed emotions concerning them, noting the millions of dollars in property tax the 7-Mile development will provide at full build-out. Bunderson mentioned a meeting of Rich and Bear Lake mayors that has been held in the past and expressed interest in renewing those gatherings to discuss mutual issues. He also commented that, “We don’t have a tax problem; we have a spending problem.”
After expressing appreciation for both fire and EMS volunteers, Rasmussen reported that Bear Lake County has the only volunteer EMS service in the state and, even though they receive a meal and are paid a little on transfers, EMTs are otherwise working strictly as volunteers, further adding the requirements for training and maintaining certification. Parker added it is difficult to get EMT and firefighter volunteers.
Jeremy Jirak of the US Fish and Wildlife Service talked about the project designed in 2019 on North Beach Road near the fish ladder. Working with PacifiCorps, agreement is now in place to close the right of way while adding a culvert to reconnect the marsh and St. Charles Creek near the parking lot and information kiosk. He requested the Commissioners’ support and expects three weeks of construction beginning in the fall of 2022. The Commissioners requested one lane remain open during construction.
Esquibel described the lack of spare parts and explained the Roads Department radios are outdated and, therefore, communications are difficult. An employee is retiring on January 25th and he asked the process for replacement begin. This will be on the December 27th agenda, along with a retirement luncheon using County funds. The Fish Haven Canyon Road portion revised by Bailey was tested but does not meet County standards so the developer must bring it into compliance before it is accepted.
A motion allowing employees to carry over vacation hours was unanimously approved with the proviso that the hours must be used by the end of 2022.
Following a lunch break, the Commissioners held an executive session to discuss public officer evaluation and matters involving records exempt from disclosure. Reconvening in the regular meeting, it was stated Payne will provide names for Fair Board members and Jensen will do the same for Planning and Zoning Commission members. A lien was released inasmuch as the debtor had passed away and the meeting was adjourned immediately thereafter