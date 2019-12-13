The Bear Lake County Commissioners held their regular monthly board meeting on December 9, starting at 9 AM with Treasurer Tricia Poulsen presenting the tax bill report. Poulsen stated that the tax drive went well, however, the office received many calls due to an error by the new bill printing vendor. The error only affected owners with multiple properties, where the name and address on the top of the bill did not match the bill stubs at the bottom. The service corrected the mistake, reprinted and resent the statements, without further cost to the county.
Assessor Heber Dunford shared his proposed plans to interview the 17 applicants for the open position in his office, and asked the board for suggestions. Chairman Vaughn Rasmussen suggested that the interview length was too time consuming for all applicants, and the other commissioners agreed that a metric of minimum qualifications should be used to eliminate some candidates first. Rasmussen also inquired about a missed date for a Board of Equalization in November, which Dunford explained was due to law changes on notifications. Property roll and assessment notices were sent out on time.
Rasmussen stated that he would like to do an elected officials meeting every month. Since it is the commissioners’ responsibility to supervise and coordinate all that happens in the county, he believes that quarterly meetings are “not working”. Rasmussen added that they may start asking for different reports, such as number of public visits, so they may work together to solve any issues. He also shared that they will need to figure out how to “do more with less”, as the state is already asking departments and counties to reduce costs by 2-3 percent. The first of these monthly meetings was set for January 22, 2020, at 9 AM.
The board then reviewed and approved several action items, except for one titled Precinct Boundary Adjustments, as it was determined they legally cannot make any changes until after September 15, 2021. A public hearing to vacate a portion of an unnamed road in Wardboro, as well as a renaming of another street nearby, was set for February 10, 2020, at 2 PM. The board also waived a 2 day non-compliance penalty of $300, as the signs in violation were properly moved on Paris Canyon Road.
Wayne Davidson presented all of the options he investigated for furniture in the new courthouse, which after much discussion, the commissioners will continue to review. Davidson also gave a brief Building Inspector’s report. Total building permit fees so far for 2019 total $72,176.11.
Ron Harper reviewed the yearly probation report. A total of 171 people were on probation, down from 197 the year before. There were 33 juveniles, 13 placed in detention, and 4 who were recidivists (within 24 months). There were 31 adult and 7 juvenile probation violations, and 20 positive drug tests. Community service hours served by juveniles was half that of the previous year.
Fire Chief Mark Parker presented a request to use the old courthouse, once vacated, for fire training. Parker shared that a call on a hot wire in the building made him realize the firefighters needed training in these old buildings. He added that no actual fire training could be done there, only “heat packs”, as it is too close to the new courthouse to be safe. The commissioners agreed to review his request, and inquired on some department statistics. Parker replied that response calls were down by about half this year, and that there are approximately 50 firefighters on the rolls, with about 35-40 being very active.
Laurie Rich and Sherman Grandy, of Friends United for Bear Lake, presented their proposed plan to save and restore the old courthouse. The plan asks for a 1 year lease, possibly extended to 3 years, to give the organization time to explore their options. Grandy stated that if it didn't work out, the county could then revert to their plan to tear it down.
A citizen present asked if there were any concerns for leaving it there. Rasmussen replied that they just heard from the Fire Chief that the proximity to the new courthouse alone was a safety concern. ADA compliance, parking issues, and liability were also mentioned, as the land and building would still be owned by the county. Commissioner Brad Jensen pointed out that there were no actual numbers for operating expenses in the plan, and that he would like to see those numbers before making any decisions. The board agreed to review the plan and add it to the agenda for January.
Roy Bunderson asked for clarification on the statute pertaining to attorney-client privilege with commissioners, which was answered by County Attorney Adam McKenzie. A bid opening was then conducted for the sale of 2 vans from the Senior Center, with a bid of $900 accepted on a 1994 Dodge van. There were no bids for the 2002 Ford van.
Scott Esquibel presented the County Superintendent’s report. Beaver dams continue to be an issue, even at the new 8 Mile Bridge. A grant application was made through LRIP to help pay the matching funds for the Jericho Loop Bridge project. Jensen asked about progress on the road maps, which Esquibel replied they are actively working on to complete soon. Jensen also asked if the deconstruction debris from the old courthouse would put the county over the tonnage limit, adding could it go to a gravel pit somewhere. Rasmussen suggested requesting a one-time exemption from DEQ, which Esquibel agreed with, adding a possible exemption to take it to another landfill. The board then went into executive session at 12:05PM.
Returning to the regular meeting at 1:05 PM, Craig Coles from Lower Valley Energy presented an update on their project. They have approval from the Forest Service, and are now acquiring permitting and easements from counties and land owners. The project is scheduled to take place over 2 summers, with completion in the Fall of 2020. Commissioner Rex Payne asked for maps of the roads affected. Coles replied that it would primarily be Bear Hollow Road, and that they will have a final vote on whether or not to approve the project from their board in 2 weeks.
Jared Norton from T-O Engineers reviewed the grant award for the airport runway project. The fully funded federal grant of $6.4 will cover runway rehabilitation and taxiway pavement maintenance. The request for navigational aid was removed, to increase the chances of being awarded the grant, and will be paid for with an AIP grant with a local 10 percent match. Norton reviewed amounts of other grants and the state contribution, reporting a total cost to the county of approximately $25,000. Construction is scheduled to take place during the Summer of 2020, with one runway opened at all times. The board signed the grant applications, and held the contract for legal review and resolution by McKenzie.
Mitch Poulsen presented a rezone recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Board for Bret Crowther, near Dingle and Cemetary roads. P&Z originally tabled the rezone due to overlay zone issues, which were resolved when the county approved to extend the zone to the South to include this area. Rasmussen asked if there was any opposition voiced during the public hearing. Poulsen replied that public concerns included the potential for 80 1-acre lots, increased traffic on Cemetary Road, well installation on individual lots, and irrigation issues. The board approved the rezone request.
Poulsen also presented a slideshow of the work done for the Dingle Bridge Project. This included before and after photos and an explanation of the process, including excavation, redirection, substrate placement, willow planting, and 210 truckloads of rock and gravel. Poulsen stated the project results seem successful so far, and that he will continue to monitor it.
David and Vanessa Longfellow presented concerns on garbage issues and increasing fees. They operate a 4-month seasonal business on North Beach Road, and report an increase of about $100 per year in garbage fees. The Longfellows stated that much of the refuse is left by users of the State Park, who do not patronize their business. Board members suggested requesting that the park add a dumpster and/or raise their fee to utilize the park. Rasmussen added a suggestion to write to Representative Marc Gibbs, and informed them that the county receives no money from the State Park fees.
Tyler Stuart from Jones and DeMille Engineering discussed options for continuing to pursue a grant to make improvements to East Shore Road. Jensen asked how much it costs each time to apply. Stuart replied it is about $1,500-2,000 per year, but that most of the “leg work” was done and paid for. He added that they will receive a report on the strengths and weaknesses of their previous application in January or February, and that other grants and funding sources will be investigated.
Chase Hulme inquired on the possibility of a road, 250-275 feet long and built to specifications, being accepted as a county road and maintained. Rasmussen explained the procedure to request this, and Jensen added that the county might approve it, but is not obligated to. Esquibel added that Hulme has done everything correctly thus far. Hulme suggested there be a way to mitigate the risk to a developer, who is putting funds into building a road to county standards without any assurances the road will be accepted.
After a quick update from Jared Ricks of the Idaho Public Defense Commission, and a few updates from Payne, the board returned to executive session at 2:57 PM. For more information, please visit www.bearlakecounty.info, or call the County Clerk’s office at (208) 945-2212, ext. 5.