An earthquake shook much of Southeast Idaho on Saturday night.
University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported that a 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Highway 30 area of northern Bear Lake County between Soda Springs and Georgetown around 10:35 p.m.
Numerous Southeast Idaho residents posted on social media that they felt the temblor.
Authorities reported no damage to structures and no injuries to people as a result of the earthquake.
Earthquakes in the 4.2 magnitude range are considered to be light and rarely cause any significant damage but are strong enough to knock items off of shelves. They are most noticeable to people indoors, while people outdoors might not notice them at all.