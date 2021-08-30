The Grand prize winner was XMD Dance Studio, owned by April Wuthrich. The Misc. category winners were 1st place Special Olympics, 2nd Elk-horn Ranch. Youth, 1st place BLMS Cheer, 2nd FFA, 3rd BLHS Cheer, Community 1st, 2nd Republican Party, 3rd Fire Department, and US Forest Service, Commercial, 1st place, On Trend Salon and Elden Dattage Towing, 2nd Direct Communications. Horses, 1st BL Country Fair Royalty, and 2nd Grand Marshall Rex Skinner.
There was something to see for almost everyone at the fair.
The Horse Pulls on Wednesday, Rodeo's Thursday and Friday, and Freestyle Motocross Insanity Saturday Night.
The youth of the valley brought their sheep, cows, pigs and. The Fat Sale on Saturday ended months of hard work.
Homemaker of the Year went to Char Thomas.
There was local talent and some new acts entertained throughout the day on the free stage.
Many local businesses set up booths and various products to learn more about or purchase. It was good to see things feeling a little more normal.
The hospital and cheerleaders and some of the old favorite food booths had something good to eat. Maybe by next year, we can do it again, bigger and better.
