Well, if you planned on putting that crocheted item or those baked goods in the county fair this year, oh well! If you were looking forward to that carnival and those rides, you're out of luck! If you were wanting to rope that calf or watch that rodeo, it's not going to happen!
The Bear Lake County Fair has been cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19!
The County Commissioners and the Health District have advised that we don't have a county fair this year due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. However, if the numbers stay within reason, some activities are being planned for other times throughout the year.
For example, the food booths at the fairgrounds will be used during the baseball tournaments. If the health code will allow, the fall festival that was cancelled last year because of bad weather will take place.
The goal is that the money that would have been used for the fair will be used for maintenance and combined with funds that have been raised to complete the new restrooms at the fairgrounds.
The theme for the fair will be continued next year, and all projects will still be completed and continue on to the state level. All 4-H/FFA livestock sales will be done by virtual sale.
Also, Taylor Hymas, the Rodeo Queen this year, will still reign next year and will attend the state contest representing the Bear Lake Valley.
We all need to have a good attitude about things and be involved in the events and activities that are available to us during this time. Support those who are making things happen. Enjoy what we do have, and don't mourn what we don't get to have. Life goes on.
And remember, practice social distancing!