The Bear Lake County Fair will be here before you know it! Be sure to mark your calendars for Aug. 23 through 28 and plan to join in the fun!
The theme for this year’s event is “Gateway to the Past, Present, and Future.” In conjunction, and to bring recognition to the event, there is a CONTEST!
You are invited to participate in the contest by decorating one (or more) of the Gateway entrances into the Fairgrounds to help welcome the crowds. There are a dozen opportunities to spotlight your work/design! Choose a theme that represents you, your group, your business, or anything.
RULES:
1 — Claim your Gateway! Contact Jennifer (208) 847-5416 or Karla (208) 479-6160 (Claim by Aug. 16).
2 — Pick your “Theme.” You can use the Fair theme, a sports theme, animal, or your business theme, etc. The sky is the limit!
3 — Decorations should enhance and be secure but not obscure the flow of traffic entering the grounds.
4 — Gateways must be completed by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, for judging. They must remain on display throughout the fair and can be taken down on Aug. 29 or 30.
And, did we mention......PRIZES WILL BE AWARDED!! The more who enter, the better the prizes! So, invite your friends, families, teammates, coworkers, etc., to join in the fun!
Please contact the Fair Board with any questions or to take a look at gateways in the meantime.
See you at the Fair!!