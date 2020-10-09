Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

On Saturday, October 17th, families are invited to the Bear Lake County Library’s Halloween Storywalk.  It will take place from 11:00-2:00 on the library lawn at 138 N 6th Street in Montpelier.

Families will walk from signboard to signboard, reading a fun Halloween book.

Due to the pandemic, this event will replace the library’s annual Family Night.

There will be activities on the library lawn, including treats, take-home crafts, and a free book of choice for each child. Costumes are optional, but always fun.

Mark your calendar for the Halloween Storywalk on October 17th.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.