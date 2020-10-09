On Saturday, October 17th, families are invited to the Bear Lake County Library’s Halloween Storywalk. It will take place from 11:00-2:00 on the library lawn at 138 N 6th Street in Montpelier.
Families will walk from signboard to signboard, reading a fun Halloween book.
Due to the pandemic, this event will replace the library’s annual Family Night.
There will be activities on the library lawn, including treats, take-home crafts, and a free book of choice for each child. Costumes are optional, but always fun.
Mark your calendar for the Halloween Storywalk on October 17th.