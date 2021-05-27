The Bear Lake County Library will provide a children’s summer reading program this year, Tales and Tails. The fun begins on Monday, June 14th at the library, featuring the book Dragons Love Tacos by Adam Rubin. The children will make salsa slime and have fun blowing colorful dragon flames from a cardboard tube, and the library will provide a delicious taco bar for everyone. Summer reading activities will continue every Monday through June and into July. June 21st will be Animal Appreciation Day at the county fairgrounds. The Logan Zoo will be there with some of their animals. On June 28th there will be a StoryWalk at the AJ Winters playground, featuring What Do You Do If You Work at the Zoo? On July 12th a StoryWalk featuring the book Chalk will take place at the Middle School. Summer reading activities will end on July 19th. A StoryWalk featuring The Bear Report will take place at the AJ Winters playground. All the activities will begin at 11:00. Call the library if you have questions: 208-847-1664
