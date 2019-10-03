Robert William Biggs, 50, was sentenced in Bear Lake County Court to 14 years fixed and 16 years indeterminant on 9 counts of Sexual Explotation of a Child and one count of Children-Lewd Conduct with Child Under 16.
On April 1, 2019, Biggs was charged with 20 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child, three counts of Sexual Abuse of a Child Under the Age of 16, and one count of Lewd Conduct With a Minor Under 16. These charges are in relation to the manufacture, distribution and possession of child pornography. The charges are the culmination of an investigation conducted by the Sheriff's Office spanning several months.
On May 16, 2019, Biggs plead not guilty to all 24 counts. On August 5, 2019, Biggs changed his plea to guilty on one count of Lewd Conduct with a Child Under 16 and nine counts of Sexually Exploitative Material-Knowingly Distributed by any Means. All other counts were dismissed by the Prosecutor, Adam McKenzie.
The case was investigated by the Bear Lake County Sheriff's office. The case was initally referred to the County by the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit under the AGs office . The unit also provided the forensic analysis necessary for the case.