The Bear Lake County Planning and Zoning Commission met on March 16, 2022, in the County Courthouse with Mitch Poulsen ad Wayne Davidson assisting. The agenda was approved as printed.
Carson Kunz represented a family lot split near Joe’s Gap Road and the first issue involved road maintenance in the area, especially winter snow removal. The question arose whether an individual would be allowed to plow a County road and clarification was given that such activity is allowed only with specific County approval and pursuant to written agreement due to potential liability and complications regarding maintaining the quality of the roads. Kunz mentioned he did not intend to begin construction for approximately a year and it was suggested that, because the lot split expires in a year if construction is not commenced, he may wish to wait on the lot split until construction was near. A motion was made and seconded then unanimously approved to table the application until more investigation is completed regarding road maintenance.
Thom Morgan of 7-Mile Subdivision appeared to discuss Phases 1 and 2 of his subdivision and, though not required by the ordinance, he requested approval to move forward with those phases. Discussion followed as to whether the P&Z wishes to review between preliminary and final plat approvals before the matter moves to the County Commissioners. Morgan was complimented on being accommodating to the ordinance requirements and to landowners’ concerns; as well as appearing before the P&Z even though not required to do so for this step. The main areas of concern were sewer service and road access and after brief discussion it was unanimously agreed the P&Z approved the final plat.
The Wellisch family returned to the P&Z to discuss a lot split in the Dingle area which had been previously heard. Despite an existing building permit with construction having begun in the past, the primary difficulty involved access to the second lot which lies outside the area serviced by the County road system. First describing the power pole and slough which preclude widening the existing road, the owners expressed willingness to provide a private road on their own property to satisfy the access requirement. To comply with the ordinance on the new parameters with a private road, a public hearing will be required for a rezone then the lot split can be considered and these are to be set for the next meeting inasmuch as the agenda as published does not contemplate those actions currently.
A lot split into three lots of approximately .45 acre was considered for Terry Smith as presented by his brother, Rock Smith. Terry, Rock and Mark Smith are the current owners after receiving the property through inheritance from their parents. The property is in the Fish Haven area and sits on the west side of Highway 89 with access from that point and an interior road serving the lots. There are currently three homes on approximately one and three-quarters acres, each with its own utility connections. The underlying real estate was owned by the brothers’ parents and the homes were built prior to their demise and also prior to the current ordinance which requires one acre lots. Nearby residences are on lots of less than one-half acre in many cases. Smith admitted they have been stymied on how to solve the situation and that any future owner would be similarly impeded in selling individual homes rather than the entire property at once, so the brothers requested assistance from the P&Z. Agreeing it made sense, the P&Z members unanimously approved the lot split allowing three lots to be formed, subject to a survey of the property and the specification of the interior road.
County Fire Chief Mark Parker was invited to address the P&Z to discuss the recent fire in a home at Bear Lake West. He described how quickly the fire had progressed, the difficulty in accessing the lot due to lack of addresses, the roads being narrow and steep as well as the snow pack creating slippery conditions. Temperatures were subzero at the time and the conditions were difficult for those from Fish Haven who arrived first, including Ed Izatt, Rob Smith (P&Z member), Clark Stock, Lowell Howlett and Corey Stock who were later aided by resources from other county fire stations and the Fire Chief. In addition, the Sheriff’s Department helped by shuttling fire fighters to the site because the conditions were too steep and slick for passenger vehicles. Chief Parker stated that it was less than 30 minutes from the time he arrived until the home’s roof was in the basement.
Concern was expressed about the amount of water needed to fight fires and the subdivision’s water tank was down to approximately 4000 gallons when the situation was brought under control. There was no method to move water tankers to the site due to the road conditions so the subdivision’s water tank was depleted rapidly.
It was expected that, had the fire occurred in July and due to the small lot sizes in the Property Owners Association of the subdivision, the fire could have spread quickly among structures. After the fire, glass and charred wood pieces were found 150’ from the house because it had exploded. A grass fire would have been expected during dry periods and propane tanks are the primary source of heating so there is a heightened danger of involving them in fires.
The Chief revealed that a week earlier, a propane tank in a nearby section of Bear Lake West had been punctured by a skid loader which led to repositioning the tank to allow the fuel to vaporize.
P&Z members ruminated on the regulations which discourage building at inaccessible locations and that such restrictions reduce property losses from a access variety of causes. If a house is a mile away on a private drive, it was stated, we can let them use their property as they wish, but at what cost? Comments were made about fire alarms and smoke detectors, the possibility of installing sprinkler systems in some cases and other possibilities to protect life and property.
When ordinances are upgraded, it was requested that these issues be kept in mind. Heber Dunford, County Assessor, commented that he worries about the north end of the county such as Stauffer Canyon and Beaver Creek where there is more interest in building all the time. Many owners wish to go “off the grid” which makes them more exposed to hazards. The result is, Chief Parker added, that while trying to reach remote locations, County emergency equipment is damaged.
Minutes were approved and the meeting adjourned at approximately 8:30 p.m.