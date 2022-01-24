With all nine members of the County Planning Commission in attendance on January 19, 2022, the agenda was unanimously approved as printed.
Diane Wellisch explained her desire to rezone property at 391 East Center in Dingle which would then allow a lot split to produce one additional lot of approximately ten acres in size. The lot to be created has utilities available and a foundation exists. Moving to a public hearing, questions arose concerning the access road which was estimated at 13 to 25 feet in width on the traveled portion and approximately 27 to 40 feet between fencelines. However, County road standards dictate a 60’ right of way width. In addition, a telephone pole and irrigation ditch neighbor’s fence was damaged during snow removal due to the narrow access road. Wells, the trustee for the property, remarked he was amenable to working toward a widened roadway and a turnaround. Following the conclusion of the public hearing, the County was reported to have performed snow removal in the past due to the prior family with young children living in the home. After considerable commentary among the commission members with additional input from the audience, a motion was made and seconded to deny the application unless the County Road Department signs off on the road and turnaround. Voting was unanimous in favor of the motion.
Devin Budge, developer of Moose Hollow Subdivision in the Sharon area, requested the conditions be reviewed on his project. Mark Budge explained Moose Hollow and the neighboring owner had contributed triangle-shaped land parcels of 1.4 acres each which allowed a new entry road in response to Idaho Transportation Department’s desire to close the current access near a corner. The original lot split which was completed in late winter 2021 produced one lot which had already been sold. The developer felt the meeting during the lot split had been unclear and he would like to discuss waivers of various requirements for another eight lots he would like to subdivide now. Among the matters requested to be waived were the requirement for a five-year gap between a lot split and further subdivision of the same property, fencing the entire perimeter, two locations for egress and ingress, change of the access point for Lot 1 and modifying maximum roadway length by adding a cul de sac.
Regarding the two access points, ITD was reported to refuse two entries onto the highway and had further objected to the current access serving Lot 1. Instead, ITD preferred all lots in the subdivision, including the lot already sold, have access off the highway at a point along a more southerly straightaway. The new road was to be designed to include existing parcels owned by others in the same area but currently served by the northerly access at Lot 1. Alternates mentioned for a second egress/ingress included a gate at Lot 1’s current entry if ITD agrees or a yet-to-be-installed roadway using Pole Canyon Road which was represented to be a County road though largely unimproved. It was stated that ITD had indicated if equal or superior access was provided, that regulations and law would be satisfied. It was emphasized that the commission planned to “hold the line” and two accesses are needed.
Requesting that the perimeter fence be waived commission member Sean Bartschi explained that fencing out livestock is the rule in Idaho and wars among neighbors have erupted over animals ruining landscaping when a fence is not in place. He was adamant that fences would solve the issues and he did not intend to waive the requirement.
The road length with cul de sacs was considered but no resolution reached but the County Engineer was to be consulted. The lot split requirement precluding further subdivision for five years was discussed and Budge was reminded the issue had been discussed at the time the lot split was granted. The second egress/ingress point was debated at length. A homeowners association with CCRs was to be organized to maintain the interior road and fencing. The specific requirements for the fence were quoted to the developer and he was advised the requirement would not be waived but must also include Lot 1 but not the frontage on the highway. The developer was also requested, and agreed, to mark the buildable area for each lot on the final plat. Inquiry was made regarding the County accepting the road for maintenance and was advised that is not the norm but the developer could make the request to the Commissioners if desired.
Without the applicant present or further input from the audience, the commission members moved, seconded and unanimously approved a family lot split in the Bern area for the Ed Kunz family.
A concept plan for a 9-lot subdivision between Bloomington and St. Charles was considered. The owners, the Jones’ father and two sons, explained they had purchased three parcels which were contiguous. Their goal was to develop the 9 lots on the southernmost, 75-acre parcel and also do a family lot split that would allow the three owners to each have their own lot on the western-most of the three parcels. Access to the acreage was via a 100’ wide right of way at Highway 89 and then on a private road to the subdivision and three family lots. Discussion included the difficulty in allowing a lot split while having a 9 lot subdivision all under one ownership, albeit in two separately described parcels, the access road length and delineation and he necessity for two entry points. It was suggested that a one-way scheme be used which would mean one way in and one way out with a center island. Another possible exit location was discussed along a southern boundary line which would require cooperation with other landowners.
In a topic not included on the agenda, Mitch Poulson, Planning and Zoning Administrator, circulated and discussed a family estate provision in the ordinance. The commission members were advised that Stephanie Bony, the commission’s attorney, had stated the provision should be deleted because the judiciary should not have control of zoning decisions. Doing so could result in lack of proper standards for roads and lot sizes. The commission members reviewed and discussed the document showing the changes Poulson recommended.
The meeting adjourned at 11 pm.