Vice Chairman Kristy Crane brought the Bear Lake County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting to order on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, noting that the agenda item regarding a concept plan by Patrick O’Keefe for a project between Fish Haven and St. Charles would not be heard but that two public hearings on matters regarding zoning changes would proceed in the vicinity of Shannon and St. Charles. Mitch Poulsen and Wayne Davidson assisted the commission members and Chairman Albert Johnson was absent.
An application by Devin Budge and Tarrel Palmer was presented in public hearing with a presentation by the applicants and statements from those supporting, neutral or in opposition and a comment by Mitch Poulsen, zoning administrator, followed by deliberation by the Planning and Zoning Commission members. A conceptual subdivision plan for the property was distributed and it was explained an engineer had been engaged to consider how to develop the forty-five acre property in the event the zoning change were approved from agriculture to rural residential as requested. Mark Budge, realtor for buyer and seller, elaborated on a pre-approval letter received from the Idaho Transportation Department regarding a new access point to the subdivision which he later explained would mean closure of the current access off the highway. Concerns expressed by neighboring owners included continuing access to their properties, roadway standards with county dedication of new roadway and year-round maintenance, fencing of the subdivision, safety with increased traffic potential from visitors or renters, type of road base, whether some properties would become landlocked as a result of changing highway access, whether electrical access would be allowed to adjoining properties, potential changes to lot sizes which impacts surrounding owners who bought under prior parcel requirements, HOA regulations and perceived failures, water access via wells and percolation test results, and infrastructure maintenance. Comment was made that the property was not agriculturally productive but was rocky.
After closing the public hearing and discussing the comments, both for and against, the agricultural use of the property, the fact another subdivision is nearby, the highway access issue, that a variety of regulations must be met in the subdivision process, a motion was made and approved to recommend to the county commissioners that the zoning be changed to rural residential on the condition that the preliminary subdivision plat be approved within two years and, if not so approved, that the zoning revert to agriculture.
Spencer Bailey presented his application for a zone change to commercial for a newly-delineated three acre parcel for a laundry facility off Green Canyon in the St. Charles impact area. He explained the reasoning and activities leading up to the zone change application which was based on the conversion of the building to a laundry facility for his business serving short-term rentals in Bear Lake and Rich County and his desire to provide upgraded linens for the rentals his business serves by installing commercial grade washers and dryers. That upgrade required 400 amp power and a gas line, both of which were inspected along with the structural changes and were initially red-flagged under the instruction of legal counsel. That process led to the application for a commercial zone change. The public hearing portion of the meeting led to comments concerning the business bringing economic benefit to the community through employment at the laundry, questions about rezoning to commercial in the middle of residential uses, traffic concerns, testimony that very little traffic results from the
current use, questions whether surrounding owners should likewise change to commercial zoning to protect themselves, potential for expanded commercial uses such as hotel on the site. In response to a News-Examiner question (regarding paragraph N of the Subdivision Ordinance), Zoning Administrator Poulsen and Vice Chair Crane stated the commission had no concerns that the current application presented a significant departure in lot line delineation of the subject parcel from the prior lot split application two months earlier and, in fact, could adjust lot lines as desired (paragraph E(5) of Subdivision Ordinance). Bailey responded to questions by making a verbal commitment not to build a hotel on this parcel but mentioned a desire to add an additional three structures for storage of equipment such as trucks, snow plows and tractors and other possibilities to expand the business while not making the laundry into a public laundromat. He explained he currently has 25 rentals between Bear Lake and Rich County, eleven of those in Bear Lake County.
After concluding the public hearing, the commission members held a lengthy debate concerning the commercial aspect of the laundry facility and their discomfort with the situation involving a commercial zoning application. Mayor Alan Michaelson of St. Charles was present and conversed with the omission members briefly concerning the City’s perspective and his viewpoint that an annexation of the Bailey property would not be viewed favorably even though the property was now served by a sewer line through the City though it was not connected to City water. Bailey advised he had other property in the vicinity of St. Charles which he had petitioned for annexation but had been denied. A motion was made and seconded to approve the commercial zone with conditions and considerable debate ensured with regard to the motion which was then amended in an attempt to gain approval. Upon a vote, the motion failed. The focus of the objections and debate was whether the business could or should be considered a home-based business rather than a commercial establishment and portions of the ordinance were read in an attempt to clarify the matter with no resolution reached among the commission members. The definition of “home occupation” and “home business” were of particular interest in the Land Use Ordinance. Concensus was reached and expressed upon a motion to table the matter with an instruction that the commission’s legal counsel be consulted on the issue of a commercial zone as opposed to a home occupation or business inasmuch as the commercial zone is not viewed favorably by the commission members.
After approving the prior meeting minutes, the meeting adjourned at 9:30 p.m.