The Bear Lake School District Board of Trustees held their regular monthly meeting on March 10 commencing at 7:30 PM, following an executive session. Bills to be paid in the amount of $305,707.92 were approved. No one presented any statements or concerns under Public to be Heard.
Superintendent Gary Brogan shared information on corona virus concerns. The district is following the CDC guidelines for schools, which includes routinely disinfecting doorknobs and other touched surfaces, strategic hand sanitizer placement, and a once per week “disinfectant bomb”. Brogan also stated that there will “likely be an economic hit”, and that they were “preparing for what will come”, but are not in a “panic mode”. He further shared that Idaho may close schools statewide.
Dr. Steve Heder and Charles Horikami introduced three BLMS students from the Cybermission group. Joey McDowell, Matt Holmquist, and Jake Walker did a presentation on their solar roads project, which was designed to help solve the problem of vehicle accidents caused by snow and ice by melting it. Horikami explained that the project was part of a middle school/ junior high level competition that could graduate to high school level ones with awards.
Brogan reported on a program through Direct Communications which has provided the district with a total of $25,721 this year. Through this program, new internet customers can choose to have their first month’s internet fee be donated to the district. Trustee Paul Alleman noted appreciation for the 3-D printer(s), which were acquired via grants, and being impressed with the learning environment he witnessed during a recent visit to BLHS.
Bids received for the resurfacing of the track at BLHS were discussed. The two lower bids, from Track Doctor at $120,348, and $99,451 from Dynamic, were compared. Brogan pointed out that Track Doctor’s bid had increased approximately $20,000 in one year, however, they are also the only ones who have actually inspected the track in person. He also stated that Dynamic is a company from Texas which has done a few tracks in Idaho, including BYU-ID. It was further determined that the last track lasted about 22 years.
Since there was uncertainty in the language of the bid from Dynamic as to what work was covered, Trustee Richard Smart asked if they could wait one month to clarify. Trustee Kendell Roberts agreed that a phone call could answer their questions. The bid from Dynamic was approved, pending clarification of the concerns discussed.
Proposals for building structural evaluations, primarily seismic, were also discussed. There was similar confusion in the language of the proposals as to what was included at what cost. Smart asked, “What is driving us to do this?” Brogan answered the move for another bond, and that they needed to rebuild the middle school, or have clear justification not to. Alleman stated that the district has not spent any money on new construction since 1999. Vice-Chairman Angie Grunig added that she would rather not rush any decisions, but that they do need to provide answers to the public. The item was postponed until next month’s meeting.
In order to comply with budget hearing requirements, which cannot be longer than 28 days between meetings, the board approved to change June’s monthly meeting to the 16th. After some discussion concerning the youth hunt in October, the proposed school calendars were approved. Material for seating in the new trip bus, as recommend by the district’s Director of Transportation Jonathan Hemmert, was also approved.
Second and final readings of one new policy and four revised policies were approved, as well as an overnight trip for the BLHS Softball team to Wendell, Twin Falls, and Declo. The meeting was adjourned at 9:22 PM. For more information, please visit the district website at www.blsd.net/district-office-141da688, or call the district office at 208-945-2891.