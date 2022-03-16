Idaho School Boards Association Consultant Wiley Dobbs began his training session at the regularly scheduled Bear Lake School District board meeting on March 8, 2022, by asking each member of the board to introduce him or herself and share a dream for the district.
Paul Alleman, chairman of the board, said that his dream is “to do more for our kids.” Other board members shared similar thoughts.
Dobbs agreed that a significant role of board members is to focus on all students. He added that they are to be stewards of both children and finances and update school district policies regularly. He shared a handout of standards developed by The Idaho School Boards Association. The standards are designed to better prepare school board members to perform their governing responsibilities. A vital element of the standards is continual improvement.
Dobbs emphasized the importance of teamwork and synergy among the board members and superintendent by saying that they need to maintain trust, transparency, honesty, confidence in each other, and open communication.
In his presentation, he outlined eight characteristics of effective school boards and encouraged board members to adopt a five-year strategic plan which would encompass community involvement. “Why community rather than simply a school board and/or superintendent plan?” he asked.
His answer: “When the community becomes involved, they are stakeholders and feel ownership in what transpires in the schools. You will accomplish more, and your students, teachers, and administrators will all have more success.”
Dobbs suggested that the board conduct a community-wide survey to receive feedback and ideas from students, faculty and staff, parents, and senior citizens. He said it is important to establish “focus areas” and “goal statements.” The objectives are the dreams. “What do we want for this school district?”
He spoke of the success of other school districts in the state who have implemented a five-year strategic plan. Some have enlisted the help of supplemental committees consisting of students, engineers, architects, IT specialists, and those from the community with other areas of expertise.
At the conclusion of the training session, Alleman asked the board for their thoughts. “Do we want to do this?” They all agreed that it would be beneficial.
“It will be a lot of work,” board member Debbie Keetch said. “We will need to be committed.”
Turning to other agenda items, Superintendent Gary Brogan said that the date for high school graduation will be Wednesday, May 25, which is a change from the original schedule.
In addressing the agenda item “What’s Right?” board member Kendell Roberts praised the Bear Lake High School basketball team and coaches for their win at the recent district tournament. “That was the best four quarters of basketball!” he said. He also congratulated the band and cheerleaders who helped build up crowd enthusiasm.
Penny Bassett, Paris Elementary School principal, shared a presentation thanking the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) for their successful Halloween carnival this year. She said that the school was able to purchase new playground equipment and purchase T-shirts for each student for field day with funds generated from the carnival. They also have a little store with prizes which can be redeemed for points earned in the Accelerated Reading program. She said the Bear Lake Education Foundation has also donated and volunteered at the school and made it possible to purchase a new sound system for the gym.
Bear Lake School District business manager Joey Probst presented to the board a second option for the district’s contract with Overture, an online school. Jennifer Goostrey, representing Overture and the 35 BLSD students who are enrolled, said that the revised contract will make it possible for their teachers to obtain state sponsored insurance. The proposed contract change was approved by the board.
A motion was approved by the board to allocate a small bonus to teachers and staff for this fiscal year.
The board also approved hiring of two new teachers for one year only in order to reduce class size.
Approval was granted for overnight trips for the BLHS softball team on March 17 and 18 to Wendell and Declo and April 8 to Glenns Ferry.
The second and final readings of policies #3031, #2700P, #3030, #3500, #3525, #3570, #3570P, #4210, #4210F, #4210F2, and #4210F3 were approved.
A first reading of policy #4210P Community Use of School Facilities was also approved.