Bear Lake County School Board held their Feb. meeting on Feb. 13. Angela Grunig was absent. Kendall Roberts chaired the meeting.
After the regular business of the meeting, the public was allowed to speak. No public requested to speak.
The Superintendent, for board training, asked the board several questions about Idaho Public meeting law.
Holly Tanner showed the board a presentation on the preschool and Early learning programs the district currently has available and urged the board if they have a chance to vote on additional preschool programs to do so as this is the most beneficial time for students with delays to start learning.
The Board approved the two days that school was closed due to weather. The board then reviewed the school closure policy. Superintendent Brogran reported for weather closures it is a day by day approval situation.
The next item reviewed was building structure evaluation. The only buildings that had this latest evaluation were the Middle School and Georgetown. The building that will most likely need replacing is the Middle School, even though it is not the oldest building. The original part of Georgetown is the oldest building the district uses at this time. The board decided they would like a second opinion. Richard Smart and Superintendent Brogan felt they could identify someone for the second opinion.
Several policies needed to be reviewed. The policy on Financial management and Federal debarment and Suspension was denied at this time.
The policy on Students Permission to use likeness will be looked at, and it will be an opt-out policy. If parents do not want their child’s name or picture used in public, they need to understand this would include in school award walls, honor roll posting as well as photos in the paper or other media. They can’t have one and not the other.
The policy on Unauthorized Data Discourse was approved.
Policy #3575 student records was approved. This policy was updated, so it matched the language in other district policies.
Policy #3010 Open Enrollment was approved. The only reason this is usually denied is if the classroom the student would like to enroll in is already full. The only change needs to be changed from No Child Left Behind to Every Child Included.
The last policy discussed was #7400P3 This refers to the policy on Requirements and Restrictions for Procurement Under a Federal Award
-Competition, after a lengthy discussion on how this would apply to our district it was approved. It would rarely apply.
All policies are available to view at the district office.
With no further comments, the meeting was adjourned.