The Bear Lake School District Board of Trustees held their regular monthly meeting on June 16, 2020, starting just after 7 p.m.. Bills to be paid in the amount of $186,643.49 were approved, after Kolby Romrell asked about a $400 line item titled “oil change” for the driver’s education vehicle. Business manager Joey Probst explained that other repairs were also done. No members of the public were present to be heard.
Superintendent Gary Brogan updated the board on several topics, including the post-legislative session, where he said they provided formulas instead of amounts for budgeting what the district would receive from the state. He also discussed the negotiations process with the teacher’s association. The contract (master agreement), valid for one year, will be posted on the district’s website after it is ratified. Paul Alleman pointed out that 85 percent of the district’s budget goes to salaries and benefits.
Brogan also reported on the committee formed to help formulate policies and procedures for the return to school following the Covid-19 shut down. They are waiting for guidelines from the state, due to be available by the end of June. He also mentioned hearing many rumors concerning the return being delayed, and wants everyone to know that the plan as of now is to go back in August. Romrell and Angie Grunig stated that graduation went very well, especially under the circumstances. Smart added that our transition to by-distance schooling was impressive, and thanked the teachers for making that work so well.
Probst presented a breakdown of the budget to be reviewed and approved for fiscal year 2020-2021. He outlined many major changes in state funding for the coming year. The 2 percent salary increase for administrators and classified staff is suspended, as well as a freeze on career ladder movement. Level 1 through level 3 teachers will receive a $1,500 pay increase, with RP1’s starting at $40,000 per year. The leadership premium is suspended, and professional development funds are reduced by nearly half.
Further changes in funding from the state include a half reduction in IT staffing, as well as classroom technology cut by almost one-third. Discretionary funding, which is used to pay for utilities, health care, supplies, and other expenses, has been decreased by 3 percent. Content and curriculum and gifted and talented funding is suspended entirely. Total revenues expected for the coming fiscal year will be approximately $460,738 less than last year. Probst mentioned that the supplemental levy was currently lower than in the past, and may be something the board could look at.
Probst reviewed the budget items which have been reduced and cut to balance the ledger, including a 2.5 full time equivalent reduction in teaching staff. Probst stated, “I have trimmed the fat out this budget...when you get to the end here, you’ll see that we’re a quarter million dollars in the red; it could even be worse that that. I hope not, but I’ve trimmed out any buffer. It is as tight a budget as you could get.”
Alleman asked for clarification on the beginning fund balance, which was approximately $1.6 million at the beginning of the last fiscal year. Smart inquired if that amount had been consistently at that level. Probst answered that it had steadily increased in the past few years, and added that it is less than 2 months worth of maintenance and operations. He also said it would be better at a 2 to 3 month level, as this is “pay check protection”.
Probst reviewed other funds that have been cut, including the $57,500 for technology equipment. He stated this means there would be no new computers purchased for students this year. Alleman stated he did not agree with that, and pointed out that the board had made a technology plan, and should “stick to it”. The board discussed the age of the current computers, the possibility of grants, and that the plan was for elementary students to get new computers this year. However, the devices turned in by 2020’s graduating seniors are now 5 years old.
Romrell inquired if the maintenance of the older computers might end up costing more in the long run. Smart pointed out that the cost to the students being burdened with outdated devices might be a consideration. Grunig added, “...we’ve forced Summit onto these kids (high school), they have no other choice but to learn with these devices.” Kendell Roberts said he would like to find out how much the community would be willing to support this. Brogan replied that will come out at supplemental levy time. After further review of budget items by Probst, the board approved the 2020-2021 budget.
Proposals for school building evaluations were also discussed. The vast cost and service differences were deliberated. Brogan stated that a main criticism received during the last bond was that they didn’t look seriously into remodelling. Romrell was unsure about even doing this now, “with what we’re facing”, which other board members agreed with. Smart added that though he didn't like spending the money on it right now, it would be good information to save for “when we need it.” Roberts agreed, adding that these are small steps that need to be taken over a longer period of time, while letting the community know they are trying to educate themselves and get their feedback on the results. The board approved to accept the building evaluation proposal by ARW Engineers for $3,500, for Georgetown Elementary and the Middle School.
Surplus items, a track resurfacing change order, ratification of the master agreement (discussed earlier), salary schedules, and installment of a student teacher were all approved after minor discussion. The contracts due back date was set as June 30, 2020. The meeting adjourned at 8:53 PM. For more information, please visit the district website at www.blsd.net, or call (208) 945-2891.