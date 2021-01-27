The Bear Lake County School District held its regular board meeting on Jan. 12, 2021. Superintendent Brogan participated by Zoom. All other board members attended in person.
After the regular business of the meeting, the Board was reorganized for 2021. Kendall Roberts is the new Chairman of the Board, Richard Smart is the Vice-President, Annette Crane is the Secretary, and Joey Probst is the Treasurer.
The year’s schedule was approved for February, March, and April. The meetings will be held on the second Tuesday pf the those months with the meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. The meetings for the rest of the year will be on the second Tuesday of the month with the meetings starting at 7:00 p.m. The reason for the early start time for the next three meetings is to allow the counsel time to discuss improvements necessary to get the buildings to the point they are functional and safe. If they can not be economically brought to this point, other options will be explored.
The next item was assignments of board members to various committees. Angie Grunig and Kendall Roberts will review the financial records, and Richard Smart was assigned to the Bear Lake Education Foundation.
The regular business of the meeting was completed. The Superintendent then gave a COVID-19 report. The State is putting together a plan to allow all staff who desire vaccines to be able to obtain them. There are a few staff members who have already received their first dose of the vaccine. The target date for the rest of the vaccines is to have them completed with at least the first dose in February.
The meeting then moved to the Action Items.
Item 1-1 was to approve or deny the bus bids. After a brief discussion it was decided that this item was denied as board members felt it was not on the agenda correctly.
Item 1-2 was to approve the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school calendars. The board approved the calendars as presented.
Item 1-3 was the 2022-2023 Supplemental School Levy. It was first proposed that the Levy for $600,000 be approved as some board members thought the District needs to work to save enough to be able to discontinue the levees at some point in the future. After several minutes of discussion, the motion was made to ask for a $650,000 for the next two years. This school year the district has received several COVID-19 grants. If not for the grants, several of the extra programs would have needed to be cut. The majority of the board approved the $650,000 with the election being held in March.
Item 1-4 was to approve or deny the Back to School Plan. The District has received a plan from the state that needs to be followed and an agreement or modification with amendments necessary to be submitted to the state. Districts that do not follow the plan could receive two warnings and then lose their ability to participate in sports for that District. Richard Smart stated he felt like the District was being “spanked” if they did not comply. He felt that this violates the student’s rights. There was a long discussion on how to have the State not treat every district same. Several board members felt the rural communities need to be treated differently than the heavier populated areas. There has been a request to not leave Dance teams out of participating; they will not be allowed to have spectator tickets. Superintendent Brogan will reach out to this Region’s other Superintendents on this matter. The board discussed if this plan should also apply to the Middle School. The board also amended the use of the buildings to allow parents at the Park and Recs game to bring their children in the building and not require the children to remain in the car. The board felt not allowing the children in with their parents is unsafe.
1-5 was to approve or deny the overnight trip schedule. After the board was updated on any changes, it was decided to approve the overnight trip schedule.
1-6 was to approve or deny the extension of the Superintendent Contract. The board unanimously approved the contract extension.
1-7 was to approve or deny policy #3255. The board felt the request had been very well presented but several board members felt any wearing of hats in a school building ——————_. The board denied the policy. It was a mixed vote.
The board adjourned the meeting and ended the Zoom call. After the Zoom call was ended, it was discovered that Item1-1 was on the agenda correctly. The board reconvened the meeting. Audio of the meeting has been put on the district web site. The board approved the bus bid for the Western Mountain bus bid. The meeting was then adjourned for the final time.