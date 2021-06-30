The Bear Lake County School Board held its regular meeting on June 15. All members were in attendance. The Board conducted the regular business of the meeting.
The Board then heard from the public. There was a citizen and a student who addressed the Board. Both of them had concerns about the High School potentially losing the technology program. They felt that this would be a negative impact on the students. More and more jobs rely on the ability to use technology and the equipment used in this program.
The Board had the first item on the agenda being Programs Discussion. The current issue is the School District had a budget that was in the red. This year they were able to meet the budget due to grants that were available and COVID-19 money. The budget is not sustainable at this rate if they continue to spend more than comes in.
To balance the budget, a reduction of staff with one position from the High School and one position from the Middle School being cut was necessary. Three teachers retired this year, and two of those positions will not be filled. Rich Kearl from the High School would be moved to the Middle School and would teach Social Studies.
Debbie Keetch expressed her concern about cutting the program. She felt that rather than stop the program it would be better to
have Rich Kearl teach mornings at the Middle School, have the Middle School Counselor teach one class of Social Studies, and Kearl teach tech classes at the High School in the afternoon.
The District also needs to add a half-day position at AJ Winters for first grade and a half-time position at Paris Kindergarten. Class size needs to be smaller in first through third grades to ensure these students are all reading at appropriate grade level or above when exiting third grade. Students who can’t read struggle for the rest of their educational careers.
The Board members expressed concerns about cutting any programs and realized the need to have a balanced budget.
There is also concern about the possible decline in student numbers for the whole District. It currently looks as if there is a loss of about 30 students. The loss of students also impacts the budget.
A Board member expressed concern that the High School girls have lost most of the elective classes available to them in the past. Other than music programs, many end up taking Tech classes or Shop or a Woodworking class. To make fewer classes available to them would negatively impact the students.
The Board stated that they don’t have a clear answer but are willing to take suggestions. They decided for next year to have Mr. Kearl be at the High School half time and the Middle School half time.
Superintendent Brogan told the Board about the Bear Lake High School receiving the 2A School of Excellence Award. To receive this award takes the academic performance of the students as well as the Athletic performance and the Sportsmanship shown by the athletes. The award is something for the District to be proud of, according to Brogan.
The Board then honored the three teachers who retired from the District this last year. The three teachers were Tony Birch, with 24 years of service, Julia Rowland, with 25 years, and Karen Derricott, 26 years of service. Superintendent Brogan and Roberts presented each retiree with a plaque and thanked them for their years with the District.
Joey Probst reviewed the current budget and the budget for 2021-2022. He explained the sources of revenue and the expenditures that are expected. Unfortunately, a budget is only the best guess on how the year will turn out. This year, because of COVID-19, the District finished up in the black, but this cannot continue to be the case in the future without changes.
The Board then moved to the agenda items.
F-1 — The Board approved the District Emergency Plan.
F-2 — The Master Agreement. The Board approved the Agreement.
F-3 was the Salary Schedule for the 2021-2022 School year. The Board approved the Schedule.
F-4 — The Board approved the contracts for all returning teachers being returned by June 28.
F-5 — The Board approved the amended budget for 2020-2021. There were several changes due to the many grants and programs because of COVID-19.
E-6 — The Board approved the Budget hearing and tentative budget for the 2021-2022 school year.
E-7 — The Board approved the surplus sale of a 95-10 1995 Bluebird 72-passenger bus.
F-8 — The Board approved the contracts for the Renaissance program, the IXL Learning Contract, and the IO station contract. All of these programs are used in the elementary schools and some also in Middle School.
F-9 — The Board approved purchase of four copy machines. This purchase will save money for the District to own the machines out right rather than leasing them.
E-10 — The Board moved to table the Return to School Plan indefinitely as no changes have been made for several months.
E-11 -E14 — The Board approved all of the policies that required a second reading.
E-14 — The Board approved the non-renewal of a contracted employee for the 2021-2022 school year.
The Board moved to adjourn the meeting.