Bear Lake County School Board held its meeting on Oct. 12.
Angie Grunig and Rich Smart were absent.
The Board completed the regular business of the meeting then asked if anyone from the public wished to comment; no public members had any comments.
The Superintendent and Board Chair Kendall Roberts presented Kolby Romrell with a plaque thanking him for his seven years of School Board Service. Romrell was asked if he had any comments. Romrell stated he learned many things while on the Board and would not have left if he didn’t trust who was appointed. He also said he would never be the Board Chair during a Bond election, which was brutal.
The Superintendent talked about a study that had been received from McLendon Engineering. Idaho Office of Emergency Management was the entity that the report was prepared for.
The report discussed the FEMA estimate collapse risk for seventy-three buildings in Idaho, public and private. Sixty of the buildings were scored. The Bear Lake Middle School was rated the most likely to collapse in the study. The Middle School had a rating of 1.7 score and a 7.9 percent FEMA Risk. The building rated the next closest was the Midvale High School, with a basic score of 3.1. The FEMA Risk was 3.9 percent. Superintendent Brogan and the Board found the report concerning and want to follow up with how the building can be made safer and if that would be financially feasible. The Board will review information in the study. There may be some money to help retrofit the building.
The Board discussed the best way to get an accurate view of what the voters in our district want to see done with the building. Our population is growing, and how to bring the older buildings up to a more acceptable standard and provide for additional students will take money. The question is, is the community willing to pay for the work needed. If not, the changes can’t happen, and they will get more expensive in the future.
The Board is planning a retreat in January to help bring any new members up to speed and educate the Board on identified issues.
On “What’s Right,” Debbie Keetch commented on how nice the new lighting makes the middle school gym. She also congratulated the Girls Middle School Volleyball team. They did great.
Ms. Bassett showed a slide show of her students. She loves their cute faces.
The Board then moved into the action items.
E-1 MASTERY CONNECT CONTRACT
A motion was made and approved for the 2021-2022 Mastery Connect Contract.
E-2 LEADERSHIP PREMIUMS
A motion was made and approved for the 2021-2022 Leadership Premiums.
E-3 RECOMMENDATION FOR THE GOVERNORS RECRUITMENT AND RETENTION GRANT
A motion was made and approved for the recommendation for Governor’s recruitment and retention grant. This program will help attract more substitute teachers.
E-4 POWERSCHOOL CONTRACT
A motion was made and approved for the 2022-2023 PowerSchool contract.
E-5 MODIFICATION TO MIDDLE SCHOOL HANDBOOK
A motion was denied for any modifications to the middle school handbook.
E-6 NEW POLICY
A motion was made and approved for the second and final reading of Policy #2375 Service Animals in Schools.
E-7 NEW POLICY
A motion was denied for the first reading of policy #7215 Fund Accounting System. The Board felt this was unnecessary at this time,
E-8 REVISED POLICY
A motion was made and approved for the first reading of policy# 3400 Extracurricular Activities Drug-Testing Program.
The Board adjourned the meeting.