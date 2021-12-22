“All of the elementary schools in the district are above the state average,” Dr. Janet Lindsay, Bear Lake Middle School Principal, said at the Bear Lake School District Board Meeting held December 14. “They are doing well overall.”
She presented data comparing student test results in the Bear Lake School District with the national norm in math, science, reading, and language usage.
Students took the NWEA Map (Measure of Academic Progress) test in the fall. The test creates a personalized assessment by adapting to each student’s learning level and can precisely measure individual progress and growth.
The ISAT (Idaho Standard Achievement Test) is given in the spring. Students from grades 4 through 11 also take an interim winter test. Dr. Lindsay said that the biggest concern for many students is the essay portion of the tests.
Board members Annette Crane and Paul Alleman attended the Idaho School Board Association Convention in Boise in November and reported on their learnings. Annette, the Bear Lake School Board clerk, learned how she can create a welcome packet to help trustees newly elected to the board be better prepared to serve in their positions.
Paul shared his learnings from the convention by writing two questions on the whiteboard. “Where is our district headed?” “What do I want the district to accomplish?” He then suggested that the district adopt a five-year strategic plan which would involve the community, not just the school board. He said that the focus could be on two or three goals, and a yearly assessment survey would measure progress. Methods of encouraging community involvement were discussed including social media and town hall meetings. He said that the process needs to begin now so that it can be implemented by the beginning of the next school year.
Superintendent Gary Brogan spoke of conducting another school bond study. Board members expressed the need of further discussion on the matter.
Bear Lake Middle School teacher Kim Lewis presented her plans for incorporating a Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS) class beginning in January. Funds have been obtained from private donors for preparing the electrical outlets and classroom workstations. The course outline would include childcare, first aid, nutrition, baby-sitting kits, finance, and hand sewing. “These are skills that the students will need,” Dr. Lindsay said.
Jonathan Hemmert, transportation director, reported on the bus bids. The board approved the purchase of a new Thomas bus which will be replacing a 1998 bus.
The 2021-2022 Idaho Digital Learning Alliance Contract was approved for students who have an IEP (Individualized Educational Plan).
An overnight trip for the Bear Lake Student Council to Boise, Idaho, was approved. Bear Lake High School Principal Luke Kelsey explained the benefits of having the students attend this training. “They always come back so enthused and full of ideas.”
Board chairman Kendell Roberts complemented the district teachers, staff, and administration on their handling of the COVID-19 virus in the schools.
“We are green right now,” Superintendent Brogan said. He added that face coverings are recommended, and the complete Return to School Plan is on the website at blsd.net/policies.
Other items and policies on the agenda were all approved by the board. They are also listed on the website. They include new policies 2420 Parent and Family Engagement and 2420P1 Parent and Family Engagement Guidelines, 2210P1 School Closure and 2210P2 Health Emergency Related School Closure, and 1303 Community Relations, and revised policies 2375 Service Animals in Schools, and 3330 Student Discipline.