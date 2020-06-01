Bear Lake School District #33 is participating in the Sumer Food Service program. Meals will be provided to all children, ages 1-10 without charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the Program and all actives are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, race, or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at A.J.Winters at 535 Clay St. Starting June 1, 2020- July 2, 2020 from 12:00 PM -1:00 PM.
Bear Lake County School District 33 offers Summer Lunch program
