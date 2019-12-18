The Bear Lake School District held their regular monthly meeting on December 10. The time was changed from 7 PM to 2 PM due to scheduling conflicts. Three bids for a travel bus were opened at 2:05 PM. Bluebird quoted $159,989, Thomas was $183,416, and Rush/International was $166,730. Director of Transportation Jonathan Hemmert took the bids to review while the meeting proceeded. Bills to be paid since November 12 in the amount of $260,457.13 were approved.
District Secretary Annette Crane reported briefly on the school board convention she recently attended, where she learned more about open meeting laws, social media positive aspects and use, and information on drugs, vaping, and grant funds available to help curtail these issues. Trustee Paul Alleman spoke in length on what he learned at the convention, starting with the keynote speaker who stated that you can’t get effective change if you don’t understand the community. For this it takes understanding, trust, permission, and support. Alleman said he thought the board had the first three, but were lacking on the support.
Alleman also shared what West Ada School District is doing, which also includes a competency based model. The differences are that they have no grade levels and no bell system. It is based on student centered voice and choice, where they have a path, pace, and place, and 80 percent mastery is required to move on. There are no grades, but 3 levels, indicated by a lanyard. Students must be on campus 6 hours per day, which is flexible on timing, and must be comfortable with their mentor, or they may change. The curriculum format is whatever works for the student, be it paper, books, online, etc. Another quote Alleman heard and shared was, “We need to prepare students for their future, not our present.”
BLHS Principal Luke Kelsey commented that they should always be looking to improve and adjust, however, they also should give the current program a chance to see if it works or not. He added that it is good to make incremental improvements, and opined “...to try to do exactly what someone else is doing is a mistake. You need to make it the Bear Lake way... make it for our kids, our community, our teachers, in a way that will make it work for us.” Trustee Kendell Roberts asked how much of the Summit curriculum was being replaced by teacher-created material. Kelsey replied that newer teachers use Summit more, while veteran educators were replacing most of it with their own.
The annual board retreat was set for January 14, 2020, at 3 PM, and scheduled to last 3 hours. Superintendent Gary Brogan gave an update on the reimbursement funds for drivers’ education classes. The district cannot receive both the $125 for DE and the $225 for advanced opportunities. However, increasing the cost, via a higher salary for the teacher, also raises the reimbursement, making for virtually no extra cost for the district. Later in the meeting, during action items, the board voted to increase the drivers’ education teacher salary to $23.26 per hour, commensurate with the state average.
Kevin Wells introduced 5 Future Farmers of America students, who presented a slide show of photos from their trip to the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis. Along the way, the students visited the St. Louis Arch, the Budweiser plant, Nauvoo and Carthage, the Catterpillar center, and the Indianapolis Speedway, among other museums and educational locations. At the convention, they attended a rodeo, a career exposition, and learned about new technologies in agriculture.
Brogan reported that the district was in the top 20 percent in the state on the Fall IRI test scores. He also talked about a quality program improvement grant of $21,545 awarded to Wayne Alleman, which will be used to teach his students how to do vehicle alignments. Brogan added that the new grant writer is already busy. Trustee Bill Pettis was recognized for his years of service to the district, as this was his last board meeting. Pettis thanked everyone and spoke about all involved being a team.
Under action items, the board approved the leadership premiums, which Brogan stated was the state paying teachers for doing “the types of things they’ve been doing for years, but haven’t been getting paid for.” Pettit asked if they were going to get the teachers’ photos in the newspaper.
The new travel bus bids were discussed at length. Hemmert stated that the bus from Thomas most closely matches the specifications given. The Bluebird bus was 44 seats, versus 46, to accommodate more leg room and a side emergency exit, which Hemmert deemed important. Alleman voiced concern that the lowest bid was approximately $30,000 more than the last bus purchased. Hemmert and a Bluebird representative explained that the USB and electrical ports cost $6,000, and the larger engine also raised the price.
Alleman asked Brogan if at these prices, would the district still save money by purchasing the bus. Brogan was unsure on the precise numbers, but stated the state reimbursement is much less when using a regular bus for school trips. Alleman also asked what the life expectancy is on a travel bus, which Hemmert answered more than 12 years. Roberts asked how long the bids are good for, as he would like to have more time for the board to review the costs and reimbursements before deciding, and Alleman agreed. The decision was postponed until next month.
The contract with PowerSchool was briefly discussed. Brogan stated they were “in a fix” being in the middle of the school year. After an audit, the updated contract came back at a higher cost. The contract was approved. Several other action items were approved, including staff recognitions, overnight trips, 4 new policies, and 4 revised policies. Of these, new policy 3381, Participation of Non-traditional Students in Extracurricular Programs, was discussed. Brogan explained the policy simplifies the charges to students such as charter or homeschooled, to participate in sports or other non-academic activities.
The meeting was adjourned at 4 PM. For more information, please visit www.blsd.net, or call the district offices at 208-945-289.