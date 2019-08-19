Abandoned vehicles – 8, accidents – 8, accidents with personal injury – 1, accidents with property damage – 5, agency assists – 27, other department assists – 2, alarms – 1, burglar alarms – 1, suicides attempted – 1, animal complaints – 32, animal escorts – 1, joyriding with no damage – 1, boat callouts – 9, boating violations – 2, child abuse-physical – 1, civil complaints – 3, civil stand-by – 3, disturbing the peace – 4, domestic dispute – 5, domestic batter – 2, domestic verbal – 2, driver’s license DWP – 4, driving complaint – 13, DUI – 1, E911 arrest – 1, fireworks complaints – 6, fire vehicle – 1, hitchhiker – 1, ITD aggressive driving grant – 3, ITD DUI grant – 6, lost & found – 7, power line down – 1, malicious injury – 2, malicious injury mailbox – 1, malicious injury to property – 3, malicious injury vehicle – 5, lost child – 3, missing person – 2, motorist assist – 5, NCO violation – 2, parking complaint – 5, bar check – 2, extra patrol – 14, information – 5, parking violation – 1, public assist – 3, vehicle lockout – 1, VIN inspection – 20, fingerprints – 12, boat callout recovered prop – 1, fire – 1, suspicious circumstance – 2, suspicious vehicle – 4, theft – 1, traffic complaint – 5, traffic control – 4, traffic hazard – 4, prisoner transport – 15, traffic stop – 1, UA for court – 3, unwanted subject – 1, wanted subject – 1, welfare check 3. Total incidents: 289