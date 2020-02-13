Abandoned Vehicle - 3, Accident - 5, Accident-Personal Injury - 1, Accident-Personal Property - 2, Agency Assist - 10, Other Department Assist - 2, Animal Complaint - 8, Civil Complaint - 1, Domestic Verbal - 1, Juvenile - 1, Missing Person - 2, Motorist Assist - 6, Suspicious Person - 1, Harassment Phone - 1, Public Assist-Information - 3, Public Assist - 1, Public Assist-Slide Off - 11, VIN Inspection - 11, Fingerprints - 9, Public Service - 1, School Resource-Education - 1, Truancy - 1, Suspicious Circumstance - 1, Tobacco Violation - 1, Reckless Driver - 1, Traffic Complaint - 3, Traffic Control - 1, Traffic Hazard - 1, Prisoner Transport - 9, Traffic Stop - 1, Warrant Service - 1, Suicidal Subject - 1, Welfare Check - 3.
