Driver’s Licenses Issued: $3,270.25 (County share: $643.00)
Total citations: 36 (traffic infractions of which 18 were speeding) and 1 misdemeanor or felony arrest
Service of Process: 68 (10 criminal subpoenas and 9 summonses plus others)
CAD Calls Received: 165 (23 or 14% of the total calls were problems involving animals, 10 were traffic accidents, 10 were traffic hazards and 16 were VIN inspections)
The Caribou County Jail had 186 prisoner days attributed to Bear Lake County at a cost of $12,090.00