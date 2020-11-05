Driver’s Licenses Issued: $5,204.55 (County share: $1,098.00)
Total citations: 18 (traffic infractions) and 2 (misdemeanor or felony arrests)
Service of Process: 67 (25 criminal subpoenas and 14 summons plus others)
CAD Calls Received: 213 (45 or 21% of the total calls were problems involving animals, 10 were fingerprints, suspicious person or circumstance were 11, 17 were traffic accidents and 19 were VIN inspections)
8 inmates were housed in the Caribou County Jail for a total of 137 “man days” at a cost of $8,905)