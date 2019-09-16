Girls Cross Country Winners

 Angie Kelsey

The Bears competed against the Tiger Grizz in Idaho Falls at Russ Freeman Park.

The Girls Varsity Cross Country team placed 3rd with 92 points.

Girls Varsity: Places:1st: Elli Kelsey 19:59.4, 2nd: Josi Kelsey 20:49.0, 3rd: Elise Kelsey 20:51.7, 44th: Macey Mattson 24:33.2, 53rd: Katelyn Crane 26:09.7,55th: Rachel Holmquist 26:34.9, 57th: Hattie Mattson 26:54.9

The Boys Varsity Cross Country team placed 8th with 246 points.

Boys Varsity: 28th: Tyler Saunders 19:07.9,,49th: Sylas Critchlow 20:20.3, 65th: Ryan Hunt 21:43.2, 66th: Ryan Turner 21:55.4, 69th: Henry Keller 22:15.3, 73rd: David Lusk 22:47.0, 75th: Ridge Wallentine 22:55.5,

