The Bears competed against the Tiger Grizz in Idaho Falls at Russ Freeman Park.
The Girls Varsity Cross Country team placed 3rd with 92 points.
Girls Varsity: Places:1st: Elli Kelsey 19:59.4, 2nd: Josi Kelsey 20:49.0, 3rd: Elise Kelsey 20:51.7, 44th: Macey Mattson 24:33.2, 53rd: Katelyn Crane 26:09.7,55th: Rachel Holmquist 26:34.9, 57th: Hattie Mattson 26:54.9
The Boys Varsity Cross Country team placed 8th with 246 points.
Boys Varsity: 28th: Tyler Saunders 19:07.9,,49th: Sylas Critchlow 20:20.3, 65th: Ryan Hunt 21:43.2, 66th: Ryan Turner 21:55.4, 69th: Henry Keller 22:15.3, 73rd: David Lusk 22:47.0, 75th: Ridge Wallentine 22:55.5,