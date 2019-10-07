The Bear Lake Cross Country team traveled to Pocatello to run in the Bob Conley Invitational. The girls’ varsity team took 2nd of 19 teams.
Varsity Girls Team placing:
1st Sugar Salem
2nd Bear Lake
3rd Soda Springs
Individual times and placing:
1st Elli Kelsey 18:49.3
2nd Elise Kelsey 19:24.7
3rd Josi Kelsey 19:31.5
Macey Mattson 23:04.9
Katelyn Crane 23:12.1
Hailey Roberts 23:20.4
Rachel Holmquist 23:57.2
Varsity Boys Individual times:
Tyler Saunders 18:23.8
Sylas Critchlow 19:26.8
Ryan Turner 20:10.5
Ridge Wallentine 20:47.3
David Lusk 20:55.2
Henry Keller 21:03.7
The Bear Lake High School Cross Country and Track teams would like to thank our generous donors for keeping our team out of the rain, out of the sun and out of the wind with the purchase of a much needed shade tent! A huge thank you to Point S McPherson Tire, Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, Bear Lake Drug and Turner Carpentry Services Inc.