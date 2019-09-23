The Bear Lake High School Cross Country team traveled to Boise this weekend to run in the Bob Firman Invitational at Eagle Island State Park. Schools from all over the western states participate in this amazing event. The girls team placed 4th overall in the Varsity Division II. Elli Kelsey took first place with a time of 18:56.80 and her sisters Elise and Josi Kelsey followed shortly behind in 5th and 6th place with times of 19:46.6 and 19:50.5 respectively. Katelyn Crane had a personal record of 21:49.4 which was over four minutes faster than the previous week. Rachel Holmquist turned in a personal record of 22:51.6, Hailey Roberts had a season record of 23:15.6 also losing about four minutes from previous races. Macey Mattson ran a season record of 23:16.7. Hattie Mattson followed with a season record of 24:48.5. In the Junior Varsity Division II race Hollyanne Pratt ran a 27:11.0, Hailey Messenger 25:57.8 and Taycee Nunn 28:28.6
For the Boys there were season records all the way across the board.
Tyler Saunders ran a 17:58.0, Sylus Critchlow ran 18:55.6, Ryan Turner 20:04.0, Ryan Hunt 20:22.1, Ridge Wallentine 20:31.8, David Lusk 21:01.7, Henry Keller 21:06.9, Seth Tobler 21:24.4, Stockton Hansen 24:52.4