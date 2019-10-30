Bear Lake Cross Country

This past Thursday the Varsity Cross Country team competed in the 2A District IV Championships in Pocatello for a place at the state tournament. The boys team ended up third overall with Tyler Saunders taking 5th place with a personal record of 17:05.7. Tyler will be representing Bear Lake High School at the State Tournament on November 2nd. The girls team was 2nd over all with Elli Kelsey taking 1st with a personal record of 18:21.4, Elise Kelsey in 2nd with a personal record of 18:38.0 and Josi Kelsey coming in 4th with a season record of 19:04.9. Katelyn Crane was the Bears 4th runner to come in with a personal record of 21:32.0. Next was Macey Mattson Mattson and a season record of 22:22.0. Bear Lakes 6th and 7th runners that will also be running in the state tournament are Hailey Roberts with a season record of 22:49.0 and Rachel Holmquist is a time of 23:20.0. Congratulations to the Varsity Cross Country team! The Idaho State Championships will take place on November 2nd at the Portneuf Wellness Complex In Pocatello. Running starts at 10:00 am.