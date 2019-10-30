Bear Lake Cross Country

Girls and Boys Varsity Cross Country Team

 Angie Kelsey

This past Thursday the Varsity Cross Country team competed in the 2A District IV Championships in Pocatello for a place at the state tournament. The boys team ended up third overall with Tyler Saunders taking 5th place with a personal record of 17:05.7. Tyler will be representing Bear Lake High School at the State Tournament on November 2nd. The girls team was 2nd over all with Elli Kelsey taking 1st with a personal record of 18:21.4, Elise Kelsey in 2nd with a personal record of 18:38.0 and Josi Kelsey coming in 4th with a season record of 19:04.9. Katelyn Crane was the Bears 4th runner to come in with a personal record of 21:32.0. Next was Macey Mattson Mattson and a season record of 22:22.0. Bear Lakes 6th and 7th runners that will also be running in the state tournament are Hailey Roberts with a season record of 22:49.0 and Rachel Holmquist is a time of 23:20.0. Congratulations to the Varsity Cross Country team! The Idaho State Championships will take place on November 2nd at the Portneuf Wellness Complex In Pocatello. Running starts at 10:00 am.

