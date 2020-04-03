Bear Lake Drug, and Casey Humphreys, owner and pharmacist, want the Bear Lake Valley to know that they are trying to do whatever it takes to make sure people are able to stay safe and stay at home and still get their medications. They are offering delivery service to customers' houses and also a medication synchronization service to fill medications on the same day for one visit or delivery. They are scheduling deliveries a couple of times a day, each around noon and in the afternoon around 4 or 5 p.m., depending on how the day goes. If someone is out of town and needs a medication, Casey says they can drop it in the mail. They are happy to be as accommodating and as easy as they can be.
They are trying to get the word out that they will make getting medications as convenient and safe and effective for the people of Bear Lake as they can, and delivered at no cost as well. They obviously can’t drive out to the same house with the same medicine every single day, but with a little planning, they will accommodate whoever, whenever they can. With the new telehealth visits the local doctors are doing, it is possible to do your visit with your doctor from your own home, and get your medication delivered there as well. Do it all without ever leaving your house!
They are also trying to get over-the-counter items such as hand sanitizer, masks, and gloves, in every day and letting the public know about them. Casey ordered a few thousand boxes of them through a company they use a while ago, and they expect them to be delivered this week or so. As soon as they come in, he will let people know they are available so the public can have personal protective equipment to feel comfortable going “out and about” if they have to. He is also looking at compounding hand sanitizer in-house, and the store will put it in individual bottles to sell at cost. This is something Casey feels he can do to help people get what they need to feel comfortable and safe.
Bear Lake Drug is also still stocking gift items and all of their other over-the-counter items. These can often be found on their ads in the newspaper and on the Facebook page. Items can be chosen and ordered that way as well. Casey just wants to get the word out that they have a lot of options and are willing to accommodate everyone as much as possible.
He says he doesn’t want to force the day when the store will close its doors and customers won’t be able to go inside, but if that day comes, they will still have the drive-through window and curbside service. Even now, they have curbside service where customers can call and one of the pharmacy technicians will bring your medication out to your car. Also, they have an app called “PocketRX” that can be used to order medications. A link to that app can be found on their website, which is bearlakedrugid.com. Just download the app and when you use it, your refills will pop up on their screen and they can get to it right away. That way, if their phones are tied up, they get the refill order through the computer. It makes it easy and more fluid for them and for you, the customer.
According to Casey, Bear Lake Drug does not expect any long-term shortages of medications in the market. They have seen some of this coming for a while, so a lot of the generic manufacturers of drugs have been making them to meet the demand. There is really no medication they can’t get; everything is available. Also, Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin (Zithromax) are available. Idaho has some specific rules and regulations to help keep medications from running short so people getting 90-day supplies of their medications can get them. However, these two medications are for COVID-19 and are limited as far as the supply people can get. Getting a 90-day supply of these medications probably won’t happen, unless you have lupus or rheumatoid arthritis. They don’t know if this is a magical cure-all regimen, despite what the news reports have said, but data keeps coming out. Sometimes things look really good, and as more information and data come out it doesn’t look as good. Azithromycin does kill some secondary pneumonia infections that seem to cause problems, and hydroxychloroquine seems to help with neutralizing the virus. If you start to see infections, those regimens are here for people in the Bear Lake area. But hydroxychloroquine can be toxic and dangerous, so Casey recommends that it be used with doctor supervision. If you find it left over in a cabinet, or something like that, do not use it. It is something that needs to be monitored. If you have seen it on the news, don’t just start taking it. Contact your doctor first.
Casey says that they are also hoping to get the COVID-19 testing available soon as well. This would be where they do the swab and get results quickly like they already do for flu and strep. Just as soon as they get those in, he will let everyone know in the newspaper and on their Facebook page.
If you want to get out of the house and go in to Bear Lake Drug, they are going overboard to make sure everything is clean and sanitized and wiped down with the same material they are using at the hospital. They are also trying to use gloves as much as they can. A lot of businesses in town are willing to go the extra mile to make it as convenient as they can. Bear Lake Drug is not the only business willing to step up and make services available to the community more accessible, but they want to get the word out there.
As Casey says, “This is our community, our home, our family, and we are trying to do whatever we can to keep everyone as safe as we can.”
We want to thank Casey and the people of Bear Lake Drug for the service they provide and the extra services they are now providing during this critical time. What they offer is appreciated by everyone.