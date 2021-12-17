The Bear Lake Education Foundation received a grant from Organic Valley that will be used for startup costs for the Family and Consumer Science Class at the Middle School. This class will educate students on the importance of healthy eating and how to prepare and cook healthy meals. We currently don’t offer a class like this in our school district, making this an exciting opportunity for our students.
Among other priorities, Organic Valley supports efforts that promote healthy living by educating about the benefits of organic and increasing access to organic food. They focus on initiatives that will benefit children’s health and education.
Having the ability to prepare and cook healthy meals, using organic foods will support the health and wellbeing of our students by impacting the food choices they make in their everyday lives now and into their futures as adults. We hope this class will have a lasting effect on the students that choose this elective course at our Middle School. We are grateful for the amazing support we have seen within and outside our community. This class would not be made possible without the generosity of organizations like, Organic Valley. Thank you!
