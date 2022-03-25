Bear Lake County Fair Board and Bear Lake County Commissioners surprised Taylor Hymas, 2022 Miss Rodeo Idaho, with checks for $2500 from each entity to support her endeavors. Taylor was surprised and appreciative.
Taylor Grace Hymas is the 21-year-old daughter of Tyler and Tacy Hymas from Liberty, Idaho. Most recently, the Bear Lake County Fair Rodeo Queen, Taylor, went on to win the title of Miss Rodeo Idaho 2022 during the Miss Rodeo Idaho Pageant in Nampa in July 2021. Taylor began competing in the American Paint Horse Association when she was four years old. In the sixth grade, she shifted her focus and decided to be a rodeo queen. She pursued her love of rodeo through the Junior High and High School Rodeo programs, where she competed in reined cow horse, breakaway roping, poles, barrels, goat tying, and the queen contest. Taylor represented the Idaho High School Rodeo Association at Nationals in Rock Springs, Wyo., in 2018 as the IHSRA Queen. With a dynamic, fun-loving personality, Taylor enjoys spending any free time she has working as a server at Cooper's restaurant at Bear Lake West. When she isn't visiting with all of the interesting people at her tables, you can find her doing something artistic like painting with watercolors or refinishing furniture. She also spends a lot of time with her cowboy corgi, Stella, and her American Quarter Horse, Cayenne.
Taylor is a student at Boise State University, where she majors in Communications and hopes to use the money she has accumulated through the Miss Rodeo Idaho Scholarship Program to pursue a master's degree in Speech Pathology. She hopes to use this degree to help patients suffering from traumatic brain injuries. Earning the coveted Miss Rodeo Idaho crown is a long-time goal that Taylor is excited to put into action. She looks forward to the opportunity to promote the sport of rodeo and the western lifestyle. But more than that, she says this title will keep her connected to her western roots planted by pioneer and ranching ancestors that helped settle Idaho in the 1800s. It will also allow her to promote strong family values, tell stories of strength and determination that define Idaho cowboys, and further define her character strength. As the first Miss Rodeo Idaho from Bear Lake County, Taylor is especially excited to share her rural roots with people around Idaho and across the nation. She travels upwards of 50,000 miles as Miss Rodeo Idaho. Taylor says her social media platform for the year, #whereicomefrom, serves as a way for her to teach people about her unique corner of Idaho and share the wonders of Idaho with those who have not experienced it Gem State for themselves.
"I am so proud to be from this area and tell people far and wide about our own hidden gem of Bear Lake County and represent the entire state of Idaho, its agriculture heritage, and of course professional rodeo," Taylor said. "People all over the state have been so supportive but none more than local friends and family here at home. The fair board, our county commissioners, and local business owners are just some of the people who have been in my corner to help make this year possible, and I am extremely grateful for them."
The Fair Board is proud of Taylor And plans to use her #whereicomefrom as the Bear Lake County Fair theme this year. If you would like to help support Taylor, you can contact her parents or the Fair Board. The Fair Board members are Wynn Olson, Shannon Heslington, Lisa Transtrum, Kevin Matthews, and Kevin Wells.