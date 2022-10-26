On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Bear Lake FFA chapter and three other high schools competed in the Southeast Idaho FFA District Soil and Land Evaluation Career Development Event hosted by Bear Lake High School FFA and Bear Lake Soil and Water Conservation District.
FFA chapters that participated were Bear Lake, Marsh Valley, Preston, and West Side. The purpose of the Soil and Land Evaluation CDE is to teach an individual to recognize soil factors and to evaluate soil characteristics. This will allow the individual to make wise decisions in managing and using the soil and the land. Good decisions in land use will help conserve Idaho’s most valuable natural resource, our soils.
The top three teams were: 1st — Preston, 2nd – Bear Lake, and 3rd – Marsh Valley. These three teams went on to compete at the Idaho State FFA Soil and Land Evaluation CDE in Burley, on Oct. 13.
As a result of placing 2nd in District Soils, Bear Lake’s chapter traveled to Burley to compete in the state competition. The official team was Ethan DeClark, Grace Eborn, Rebecca Jenson, Adellia Lytle, and Kambria Romrell. We competed against 17 other Idaho schools that qualified, and placed 10th overall. Special congratulations goes to Ethan DeClark, who placed 8th overall.
