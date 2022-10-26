a

Bear Lake FFA members compete in the Soil and Land Evaluation Career Development Event.

 submitted

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the Bear Lake FFA chapter and three other high schools competed in the Southeast Idaho FFA District Soil and Land Evaluation Career Development Event hosted by Bear Lake High School FFA and Bear Lake Soil and Water Conservation District.

FFA chapters that participated were Bear Lake, Marsh Valley, Preston, and West Side. The purpose of the Soil and Land Evaluation CDE is to teach an individual to recognize soil factors and to evaluate soil characteristics. This will allow the individual to make wise decisions in managing and using the soil and the land. Good decisions in land use will help conserve Idaho’s most valuable natural resource, our soils.

