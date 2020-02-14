Agriculture is alive and well in the Bear Lake Valley. No organization knows this better than the Bear Lake FFA. For the fifth consecutive year, the local FFA chapter is happy to provide Breakfast-for-Dinner to all of our hard working farmers, ranchers, those involved in Agriculture, current and former FFA members, and their families on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 from 5:30-7:30 pm in the Bear Lake High School Agricultural Shop and Classroom. There will be no cost. It is our privilege to offer this token of our appreciation to tell you, the backbone of our community, thank-you for all that you do for Agricultural Education and our community.
FFA members will be serving Pancakes, Ham, Eggs, and Hashbrowns with your choice of juice or milk. The evening will be very informal, open-house type event. Please come tour the shop and see some of the projects that the students are currently working on. Take the opportunity to get out and visit with your neighbors and friends and help us celebrate American Agriculture. We all could use a break from moving snow, feeding the critters, and cooking dinner.
That evening we will have the Idaho State FFA Foundation and Alumni Tractor Raffle Tickets available for sale. Half of all the proceeds will come back to directly support our local FFA Chapter. The other 50 percent of the raffle revenue goes toward scholarships for FFA members. This year, the program will award $22,000.00 in scholarships to FFA members throughout the state. The remainder of the funding will support Idaho FFA Foundation programs, such as the State Leadership Convention in April, Gem State Leadership Program in February, and the State Career Development Events hosted in June in Moscow, Idaho.
This year’s tractor is a brand new 2018 Yanmar 221 with a rear blade and bucket. 2nd Prize is a Traeger Grill and 3rd Prize is a $250 D and B Gift Card. Tickets may be purchased from our local chapter or the Idaho FFA Foundation.
Tickets for the tractor can be purchased from any FFA member for a $20.00 donation to the Idaho FFA Foundation. Tickets will be on sale the night of our Appreciation Dinner. The drawing will be April 3rd, 2020 at the Idaho State FFA Leadership Conference in Twin Falls. Visit www.idffafoundation.org to learn more, or contact Tractor Raffle Chairman Sid Freeman at 208-941-3584.