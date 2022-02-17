Agriculture is alive and well in the Bear Lake Valley. No organization knows this better than the Bear Lake FFA. For the ninth consecutive year, the local FFA chapter is happy to provide Breakfast-for-Dinner to all of our hard working farmers, ranchers, those involved in Agriculture, current and former FFA members, and their families on Thursday, February 24th, 2022 from 6:00-7:30 pm in the Bear Lake High School Agricultural Shop and Classroom. There will be no cost. It is our privilege to offer this token of our appreciation to tell you, the backbone of our community, thank-you for all that you do for Agricultural Education and our community.
FFA members will be serving Pancakes, Ham, Eggs, and Hashbrowns with your choice of juice or milk. The evening will be very informal, open-house type event. Please come tour the shop and see some of the projects that the students are currently working on. Take the opportunity to get out and visit with your neighbors and friends and help us celebrate American Agriculture. We all could use a break from moving snow, feeding the critters, and cooking dinner.
That evening we will have the Idaho State FFA Foundation and Alumni Raffle Tickets available for sale. Half of all the proceeds will come back to directly support our local FFA Chapter. The other 50 percent of the raffle revenue goes toward scholarships for FFA members. This year’s raffle is for a brand new 2021 Can Am Maverick 800 Trail with custom sprayer. 2nd Prize is a Traeger Grill, 3rd Prize is Cooler/BBQ Bundle and 4th Prize is a $250 D&B Gift Card. Tickets may be purchased from our local chapter members. We will also be selling tickets to win on of two ¼ cut and wrapped beef, donated by a local rancher for $5.00 each.