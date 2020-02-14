Bear Lake’s FFA is on fire once again. Five of our members traveled to Grace on March 29th to take part in the Agriculture Sales and Job Interview LDE’s. Courtney Wells placed 4th in the Customer Relations Practicum, Chance Ochsenbein placed 1st in AG Sales B, Riley Hayes placed 2nd in AG Sales A, and Cody Olson finished 2nd in the Telephone Skills Practicum. Their efforts lead the team to an overall 2nd place showing for the District AG Sales LDE.
Macey Mattson participated in Job Interview LDE and took 1st place overall. She qualified to represent the Southeast Idaho District FFA and Bear Lake FFA at the state competition in April. Great Job Bear Lake FFA!