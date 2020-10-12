Bear Lake Fire District will release the fire ban for all open burning in Bear Lake County.
All open burning requires a burn permit which can be obtained from the sheriff’s office by calling (208) 945-2121 Ext 1. Persons name, address, and what material is being burned is required for a permit. Permits must be obtained before the fire is started. It is the responsibility of the person calling in to have the necessary tools to control the fire, i.e.… shovel, water, and or equipment.
The Person must remain with fire until its out.
Open burning is considered anything other than a small cooking fire. Only natural materials can be burned.
Bear Lake County Fire Chief, Mark Parker