Bear Lake (Blue Ribbon): ★★★
Boat launching is currently available at the Bear Lake State Park marina, First Point and Rainbow Cove ramps. You can also launch at the inlet structure in Idaho. The structure is at North Beach State Park, at the very north end of the lake. On June 22, the surface water temperature of the lake was 67 degrees.8 Cutthroat trout fishing has picked up a bit from previous weeks. Anglers are doing best trolling parallel to shore on the east side of the lake. Start in 50 feet of water and keep moving deeper until you locate active fish. Most anglers are catching cutthroat, but a few have caught an occasional lake trout. Use crankbaits with rattles and flatfish trolled with downriggers. Also, dodgers with a squid, tipped with a nightcrawler, have been producing a few fish too. Very few anglers are jigging, so we don’t have an updated report on how that method is working. Once you find some active fish, keep circling around that area to stay on the bite. Cutthroat trout are pretty much done with their spawning season. They’ve returned to the lake to feed again, so fishing should stay productive. Remember the trout limit is two fish. Cutthroat trout with a healed fin clip may be kept; cutthroat trout with all fins intact must be immediately released. Lake trout take a long time to reach a large size. While large lake trout are legal to keep, many anglers are encouraging other anglers to release them. (June 25, 2021)