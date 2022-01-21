The Bonneville cisco run should be starting soon, but once again we will have open water conditions and dipnetting is going to be challenging. We have not seen any cisco along Cisco Beach or off the Bear Lake State Park marina yet. The anglers fishing from boats are snagging a few cisco but we have not seen any limits taken yet. We estimate that the weekend of Jan. 22-23 should be good fishing from boats, and cisco may also show up along the shoreline. The fishing for cisco should be good until about the first of February. Fishing for cutthroat trout, lake trout and whitefish has been very good at Bear Lake and is expected to stay that way through January.
Boats can be launched at the Bear Lake State Park marina as well as First Point and Rainbow Cove, however, the courtesy docks have been removed for the winter at the First Point and Rainbow Cove ramps. Anglers doing the best are using jigs or spoons for cutthroat trout, lake trout and whitefish. A few anglers are also trolling and doing fair for cutthroat and lake trout. When jigging, use a 1/2- to 1-ounce jig with a tube, twister tail or swim bait tipped with a piece of cisco or other fish meat. You can also use a 1/2-ounce jigging spoon such as a Kastmaster or Swedish Pimple. Jig right on the bottom, bumping bottom and coming up about 12 to 18 inches. Many of the strikes happen when the lure is falling back to the bottom, so pay attention to your line. If you notice the lure/line stops sinking, set the hook and hold on! The best luck is coming in 40 to 70 feet of water and good spots have been off the “rock pile” at Ideal Beach and also off Second point on the east side of the lake. Another good spot is the rock piles just north of the Utah State Park marina in about 40 feet of water. Remember, all foul-hooked fish, other than cisco, must be immediately released.
Anglers who are trolling are using downriggers in the same depths as jigging but using flatfish and jointed minnow-type lures fished very close to bottom or even bumping the bottom occasionally. The same areas listed above for jigging are also the areas to target when trolling. Anglers who are casting from shore are having some luck off the Utah State Park marina, Second Point and Cisco Beach. When casting from shore use large (number 5 or 6) Mepps or Blue Fox Vibrax spinners or large spoons like Dardevles. Try to keep the lure moving and close the bottom. You can also still-fish in these same areas using cisco, sucker or other fish for bait. The Bonneville whitefish spawning run is winding down and fishing should pick up once again for whitefish during the Bonneville cisco run from mid-January through early February. Whitefish feed on cisco eggs so use a small vertical jigging spoon such as a Kastmaster or Swedish Pimple and tip the spoon with a salmon egg or mealworm. Jig it right on the bottom where the cisco spawn (the rock pile off Ideal Beach, off the Utah State Park marina and off Cisco Beach). Try fishing in anywhere from 15 to 45 feet of water. You can also use 1/8-ounce jigs in a variety of colors (white, black and yellow are all popular) and tip the jig with a piece of worm or mealworm. It really helps to use a braided line/super line with a 4-to 5-foot long monofilament leader in order to feel the bottom with the lightweight lures and to detect the whitefish bites. Don’t be surprised if you hook into a big cutthroat and/or lake trout while fishing for the whitefish. Reminder: The trout limit is two fish. The fin clip regulation for cutthroat trout changed in January 2022 and any cutthroat trout can be kept up to the two fish limit. Lake trout take a long time to reach a large size. While large lake trout are legal to keep, many anglers are encouraging other anglers to release them. (January 19, 2022)