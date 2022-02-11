Bear Lake is entirely frozen, and anglers are doing well ice fishing. On the east side of the lake, from the pump house north to the Utah/Idaho state line, the ice is about 8 to 11 inches thick. Ice on the west side of the lake, from the state park marina to the south end of the lake, averages 7 to 8 inches thick. Please be aware that ice conditions on Bear Lake can be very variable in many places due to springs and methane vents on the bottom of the lake. If you’re planning to ice fish, be extremely careful. You should always wear a set of rescue ice picks around your neck. The picks will give you a better chance of pulling yourself out of the water if you happen to fall through.
The Bonneville cisco spawning run is over for the year. On Feb. 10, anglers were doing well catching whitefish while jigging on the rockpile in 39 to 43 feet of water and off the weed beds south of Gus Rich Point in 25 to 38 feet of water. Use a 1/8- to 3/8-ounce vertical jigging spoon such as a Kastmaster or Swedish Pimple, and tip the spoon with a salmon egg or a mealworm. Whitefish feed on cisco eggs, so jig the spoon right on the bottom. You can also use 1/8-ounce jigs in a variety of colors (white, black and yellow are all popular) and tip the jig with a piece of worm or mealworm. It really helps to use a braided line/super line with a 4- to 5-foot long monofilament leader in order to feel the bottom with the lightweight lures and to detect the whitefish bites. Don’t be surprised if you hook into a big cutthroat and/or lake trout while fishing for whitefish. Remember: All foul-hooked sport fish, other than cisco, must be immediately released.
Fishing for cutthroat trout and lake trout has been very good, too. The best places to catch them have been off the "rock pile" and off Cisco Beach, in 40 to 70 feet of water. Other areas on the lake have slowed down, but these two areas are producing good catches. Tip a 1/2- to 1-ounce tube jig or jigging spoon with cisco meat, and jig it close to the bottom. If you don’t have cisco for bait, using sucker meat or just scenting your lure with a scent that smells like fish meat works really well. A 1/2-ounce jigging spoon, such as a Kastmaster or Swedish Pimple tipped with bait, is also working at this time. Jig right on the bottom, bumping bottom and coming up about 12 to 18 inches. Many of the strikes happen when the lure is falling back to the bottom, so pay attention to your line. If you notice the lure/line stops sinking, set the hook and hold on!
Reminder: The trout limit is two fish. The fin-clip regulation for cutthroat trout changed in January 2022 and any cutthroat trout can be kept up to the two-fish limit. Lake trout take a long time to reach a large size. While large lake trout are legal to keep, many anglers are encouraging other anglers to release them. More information: If you’re looking for fishing information between the emailed reports, you’re welcome to call our Bear Lake office answering machine at 435-946-8501. We try to provide updated weather and fishing condition information as conditions change. The next update will be recorded Monday, Feb. 14. Please call after 5 p.m. to get the most current information for the following day. (February 11, 2022)