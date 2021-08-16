Water levels are dropping, but boats can still be launched at all of the boat ramps on the Utah side of the lake (Bear Lake State Park marina, First Point and Rainbow Cove). You can also launch at the inlet structure in Idaho. The structure is at North Beach State Park, at the very north end of the lake. On July 27, the surface water temperature at the lake was 73 degrees. Fishing has been fair for cutthroat trout and even a few lake trout. Anglers are doing best trolling parallel to shore on the east side of the lake, from First Point to the scout camp and from South Eden up to Cisco Beach. Start trolling in about 60 feet of water, and keep moving deeper until you locate active fish. Use Rapalas, crankbaits with rattles and flatfish trolled with downriggers close to the bottom. A dodger with a squid and tipped with a nightcrawler is another good choice. Very few anglers are jigging, so we don’t have an updated report on how that method is working. Once you find some active fish, keep circling around that area to stay on the bite. Remember the trout limit is two fish. Cutthroat trout with a healed fin clip may be kept; cutthroat trout with all fins intact must be immediately released. Lake trout take a long time to reach a large size. While large lake trout are legal to keep, many anglers are encouraging other anglers to release them. (July 30, 2021)
