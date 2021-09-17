Water levels are dropping, but boats can still be launched at all of the boat ramps on the Utah side of the lake (Bear Lake State Park Marina, First Point and Rainbow Cove). You can also launch at the inlet structure in Idaho and the structure is at North Beach State Park, at the very north end of the lake. On Aug. 31, the surface water temperature was 66 degrees. Fishing has improved in the last week. It has been very good for cutthroat trout and even a few lake trout. Anglers are catching fish while jigging or trolling. The best spots have been off the “rockpile” near Ideal Beach or from the State Park marina northward to Swan Creek. Only a few anglers are fishing off the east side of the lake. If you’re jigging, use a ½- to 1-ounce jig with a tube, twister tail or swim bait tipped with a piece of cisco or other fish meat. If you prefer to troll, try using jointed Rapalas or flatfish trolled very close to or even bumping the bottom. Also consider using dodgers with a squid tipped with a nightcrawler or a piece of fish. Once you find some active fish, keep circling around that area to stay on the bite. Remember the trout limit is two fish. Cutthroat trout with a healed fin clip may be kept but cutthroat trout with all fins intact must be immediately released. Lake trout take a long time to reach a large size. While large lake trout are legal to keep, many anglers are encouraging other anglers to release them. (September 03, 2021)
