Two anglers who fished from a boat for Bonneville whitefish and trout on Nov. 30 said fishing was fair. They fished shallow, rocky shoreline areas in 4 - 10 feet of water. If they didn’t find fish within 30 - 45 minutes, they moved to a new spot. They used light spinning rods and small jigs in a variety of colors, tipped with a worm. They caught a few fish and lost a few too. The Bear Lake State Park park marina, other marina jetties, Gus' Point, 1st Point and 2nd Point are all good places to try. Depending on the location you choose, fishing from shore may require waders. Temperatures are in the teens in the mornings, so dress warmly. (December 04, 2020)

