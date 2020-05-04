All the ice has melted, and Bear Lake is completely open water. You can launch boats at First Point, Rainbow Cove and the Utah State Park marina. Courtesy docks are in the water at all locations. Anglers have been doing well for cutthroat trout and a few lake trout. Jigging has worked the best, but anglers are also picking up fish while trolling. If you’re jigging for trout, use ½- to 1-ounce tube jigs or swim baits that are 3 to 6 inches long. Tip them with a piece of cisco, sucker meat or Gulp minnows, and fish the jigs right on the bottom of the lake. White, green and chartreuse are reliable colors. The “rockpile” has been one of the best spots. Try fishing in about 50 to 70 feet of water, and move around until you find active fish. Also, try off the weed beds south of Gus Rich Point, at the pump house, and between 1st and 2nd Points. In these areas, start in about 25 feet of water and move deeper until you catch fish. If you’re trolling, try using Rapalas in F9 to F13 sizes with a dodger/squid combination along Cisco Beach in water that’s 30 feet or deeper. We received several reports from anglers who have done very well over the past few days. Some anglers casting from shore or long lining off Cisco Beach have caught a few cutthroat trout. If you’re casting, use spoons or large spinners (#5 or #6), such as a Mepps or Blue Fox. Let the lure sink, and then try to retrieve it so it’s running close to the bottom. If you’d like to fly fish, large articulated flies — in white rabbit fur or a sculpin pattern – are good choices. Remember the trout limit is 2 fish, and the whitefish limit is 10. Cutthroat trout with a healed fin clip may be kept; cutthroat trout with all fins intact must be immediately released. Lake trout take a long time to reach a large size. While they’re legal to keep, many anglers are encouraging other anglers to release them.
