The water temperature is cooling off and fishing is improving! Boats can be launched at all of the boat ramps on the Utah side of the lake (the Bear Lake State Park Marina, First Point and Rainbow Cove). You can also launch at the inlet structure in Idaho. The structure is at North Beach State Park, at the very north end of the lake. On Oct. 18, the surface water temperature was 55 degrees. Fishing has been very good for cutthroat trout and lake trout the past two weeks, and it should get even better as the water continues to cool. Lake trout have begun spawning and will continue spawning through early November. Anglers are catching some nice fish trolling (only a few are being caught jigging), but anglers are finding the best success fishing from shore! Those casting off the Utah State Park Marina and off the North Beach Jetty are doing the best, but some anglers are also catching fish off the shore at Cisco Beach. When casting from shore, use large (#5 or #6) Mepps or Blue Fox Vibrax spinners or large spoons, such as Dardevles. Because the water level is low, the fish will likely be concentrated on rocky habitat that is still under water. If you’re trolling, Cisco Beach and the South and North Eden canyon mouths are good areas to try. Look for rocks, cobble or gravel in 5 to 20 feet of water and you’ll likely find fish. Anglers are catching some fish while jigging or trolling off the “rockpile” near Ideal Beach but overall, fishing has been slower in that area. If you’re jigging, use a ½- to 1-ounce jig with a tube, twister tail or swim bait tipped with a piece of cisco or other fish meat. If you prefer to troll, try using jointed Rapalas or flatfish trolled very close to or even bumping the bottom. Once you find some active fish, keep circling around that area to stay on the bite. Remember the trout limit is two fish. Cutthroat trout with a healed fin clip may be kept; cutthroat trout with all fins intact must be immediately released. The fin clip regulation will change, but not until January 2022. Lake trout take a long time to reach a large size. While large lake trout are legal to keep, many anglers are encouraging others to release them. (October 22, 2021)
