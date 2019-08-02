The water elevation is at 5920.25’ and has peaked for the year. The surface water temperature is 67 degrees. Launching access is available at all boat ramps around the lake. These include the Utah State Park marina, First Point, Cisco Beach and Rainbow Cove in Utah and the Idaho State Park (east side) and North Beach boat ramps. Courtesy docks are in the water at all locations. The cutthroat trout run is over, and most fish have returned to the lake where they have started feeding again. Anglers did well catching cutthroat trout this past week, but a few lake trout were also caught. Trolling has been the most popular way to catch cutthroat and lake trout. Try trolling with downriggers in 50 – 70 feet of water. Pay attention to your sonar, and search for fish until you find some that are active. Popular lures that are catching fish include Rapalas, flat fish and dodger/squid combinations. Popular colors are chrome, white, and various fluorescent colors. Troll around “flotsam” line (debris on the surface in long rows parallel to shore). These occur mainly on the east side of the lake where wind and upwelling currents concentrate debris and insects on the surface. These bugs and debris sink, and this is usually where you’ll find active fish. You can also try jigging for fish off the east side of the lake, from First Point north to the Idaho State Park. Begin fishing in 50 – 65 feet of water, and then move deeper if you’re not seeing fish on your sonar. Use tube jigs or swim baits in ½- to 1-ounce sizes -- 3 to 6 inches long -- tipped with cisco, sucker meat or Gulp minnows. Reliable colors are white, green and chartreuse. Remember the trout limit is two fish. Cutthroat trout with a healed fin clip may be kept; cutthroat trout with all fins intact must be immediately released. Large lake trout take a long time to reach large sizes, and while they are legal to keep, many anglers are encouraging other anglers to release them. (July 19, 2019)