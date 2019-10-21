On October 18th, the Bear Lake Bears traveled to West Side with the pep band and a massive crowd to play the Pirates. The J.V. lost their game 32-8, and the Varsity lost 26-0. Both teams held the score 8-0 through the first half, but couldn’t hold it. In the
Varsity game, West Side scored two touchdowns off of interceptions and rushed for over 200 hundred yards. Bear Lake’s defense held strong, but the offense only managed 31 rushing yards and 112 passing. Both West Side and Bear Lake had players ejected, and played a very tough game. Overall, both West Side and Bear Lake played tough games, but West Side was simply more effective on offense and could hold the line better on defense.