The Bear Lake High school girls wrestlers headed to the first ever state sanctioned, girls wrestling tournament. The Black Canyon Brawl in Grace Idaho. This past Friday. These girls showed up and wrestled amazing. The team has two veteran wrestlers and 4 new wrestlers. They brought home 4 champions, a second Place and 4th place. The team beat Grace by 2 pints and won the The Black Canyon Brawl team championship. Mitzie Hunt (114) placed 1st, Hannah DeClark (145) placed 4th, Celeste Harper (145) placed 1st, Heilana Maestas (185) placed 1st, April Shelton (260) placed 1st, Shelly Loertscher (260) placed 2nd. Way to go girls!
Then on Saturday the boys team returned to wrestle in the Grace Duals . Plus 2 of the girls. The boys wrestled hard and brought home 2 nd place team plaque! Our wrestling session is starting out strong.
Coach Wilding said:
Well..... the girls tournament was fun and exciting and to see girls wrestling grow and girls compete was an awesome experience. Our veteran girls wrestled very well and girls that are begging battled and showed improvement in many ways.
Our dual team wrestled hard and battled as well. They got pins when they needed to, and fought off their backs better than Wednesday. Improvement is what we are after. We wish we had a few matches back from today, but we just have to learn and move forward. It was a a great day.
